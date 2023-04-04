5 fastest 4-door cars in GTA Online after The Last Dose update, ranked

GTA Online is a popular online multiplayer game that allows players to explore an open-world environment while completing missions and engaging in activities with other players. One of the most exciting elements of the game is its feature to drive high-performance cars and vehicles.

Speed is one of the most critical factors in GTA Online, and players are always looking for the fastest cars that can help them complete missions and outrun their opponents. The Last Dose update even added some new cars that have impressive acceleration, top speed, and handling, making them popular choices among players. This article will rank the top 5 fastest 4-door cars in GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

Here is a ranked list of the five fastest four-door GTA Online cars after The Last Dose update

5) Albany V-STR

Manufacturer: Albany

Top Speed: 126.25 mph

Car Type: Sports

GTA Online's Albany V-STR is a four-door executive car released on January 30, 2020, during the V-STR Week event. Its design is heavily inspired by the third generation 2016-2019 Cadillac CTS-V, with a similar name and 'V' badge.

Despite its heavy appearance, the V-STR handles very well for a luxury GTA Online car, making it a popular choice for races. It is also quite durable and can withstand collisions and gunfire due to its sturdy build. Powered by a V8 engine, an 8-speed gearbox in a front engine, and a rear-wheel drive layout, the V-STR has a sound similar to the Revolter, Windsor, and its convertible variant.

4) Bravado Buffalo STX

Manufacturer: Bravado

Top Speed: 126.25 mph

Car Type: Muscle

The four-seater Bravado Buffalo STX is one of the most powerful muscle cars in GTA Online that was introduced as part of The Contract update. Its design is primarily based on the 2015-present Dodge Charger (LD).

With excellent acceleration and top speed, the Buffalo STX is one of the fastest cars in the Muscle class and can even rival some vehicles in the Sports class. Its stable handling and superior braking power make it a favorite among players who want to push their cars to the limit. Under the hood, the Buffalo STX is powered by a single-cam V8 engine fitted with a supercharger and an 8-speed gearbox in a front engine and rear-wheel drive layout.

3) Ocelot Jugular

Manufacturer: Ocelot

Top Speed: 126.5 mph

Car Type: Sports

The Ocelot Jugular is a 4-door GTA Online sports car introduced in the game as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update in 2019. It is based on the real-life Jaguar XE SV Project 8 and features a unique design that includes BMW 8 Series headlights and a Mercedes AMG GT R front bumper. While its performance is average, the Jugular's all-wheel drive and traction make it efficient at accelerating and driving on uneven roads and moderately steep hills.

Under the hood, the Ocelot Jugular is powered by a V8 engine and an 8-speed gearbox in an F4 layout, with 30% of the power going to the front and 70% to the rear wheels. The Ocelot Jugular's handling is average but tends to understeer at medium speeds, requiring careful braking to navigate corners effectively.

2) Pegassi Toro

Manufacturer: Pegassi

Top Speed: 127.50 mph

Car Type: SUV

The Pegassi Toros is a luxurious, fast SUV featured in GTA Online that was added as part of the Arena War update in December 2018. Its design is based on the 2018 Lamborghini Urus, with some features inspired by other luxury vehicles such as the Audi Q8 and the Lamborghini Aventador.

With its powerful V12 engine and all-wheel-drive system, the Toros boasts impressive acceleration and a top speed that can compete with some of the fastest sports cars in the game. This makes it an excellent choice for players who want to get around quickly while still enjoying the comfort and style of a luxury SUV. Whether racing against other players or just cruising around the city, the Pegassi Toros is a great vehicle for GTA players who appreciate the finer things in life.

1) Pegassi Toreador

Manufacturer: Pegassi

Top Speed: 135.25 mph

Car Type: Sports Classics

The Pegassi Toreador is a submersible sports car that appears in Grand Theft Auto Online's Cayo Perico Heist update. It takes design inspiration from various Lamborghini models, including the Marzal concept car, the Espada, the Urraco, and the Aston Martin Lagonda. The Toreador's unique design includes a narrow front end, wedge-shaped profile, and four-door layout, making it stand out from other vehicles in the game.

This vehicle is equipped with two machine guns visible on the bonnet intake and a set of missile/torpedo launchers hidden behind the central panel. The Toreador has fair handling and speed in car mode, with good cornering ability, but its rear-wheel drive layout can sometimes make it slippery to handle.

It can also transform into a submarine, allowing it to navigate underwater. However, controlling the car in submarine mode can be challenging, and switching modes accordingly is essential to avoid losing control.

