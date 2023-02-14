Top 5 muscle cars in GTA Online post Los Santos Drug Wars

GTA Online has seen a significant boost in its muscle car line-up following the Los Santos Drug Wars update, with a wide range of vibrant cars added to the game. These vehicles are perfect for players who want to make a statement on the streets of Los Santos.

In this article, we have compiled a ranked list of five muscle cars post the Los Santos Drug Wars update in GTA V. Except for the newly released Classique Broadway, all the cars on this list can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Also, all the top speeds mentioned here were diagnostically tested by Broughy1322, except the Willard Eudora (which is currently untested).

5 GTA Online muscle cars to make a statement with

5) Willard Eudora (138km/h)

Based on the Buick Electra, the Willard Eudora is a full-size, vintage 4-door muscle car released as a drip car in the latest GTA Online update. It is a unique vehicle in the game and is known for its cool fenders and grill bars.

This car will do its job when the player wants to make an impression. The mafia-based persona will fit right in with the vehicle. Drive in class, drive in style. It can be brought from Southern S.A. Super Autos for $1,250,000.

4) Classique Broadway (160.93km/h)

The Classique Broadway is part of the latest GTA Online update and was released on February 9, 2023. It is a 2-door low-ponton muscle coupe based on the Oldsmobile Series 60 Coupe. This classic automobile was originally featured in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas with an open roof and better handling.

Broadways are the only vehicles in the game that can be used for pimping missions. Additionally, since it is a low-rider, it can be raced in the Lowrider Challenge at Unity Station.

This is the only muscle car featured in this listicle that can be brought from Legendary Motorsport for $925,000.

3) Declasse Tulip M-100 (181.45km/h)

One of the best vehicles in the new GTA Online update, the 2-door Tulip M-100 truly captures the essence of a muscle car. With good handling and quick acceleration, it ranks among the top 10 fastest muscle cars in the game.

It is based on the fourth-generation Chevrolet Malibu, an extensively used body style in NASCAR during the eighties. The M-100 is the successor to the Tulip, a 4-seat 4-gear car in the game, and can be purchased from Southern S.A. Super Autos for $1,658,000.

2) Declasse Tahoma Coupe (180.65km/h)

The Tahoma Coupe is one of the classiest muscle cars in the game, with its history dating back to GTA: San Andreas. It is a 2-door 3-gear car with loose acceleration and good handling and is based on the third-generation Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Despite its top speed being slightly lower than the Tulip M-100, it is ranked higher because of its elegant design, engine sound, and slightly cheaper price. It can be bought at Southern S.A. Super Autos for $1,500,000.

1) Declasse Vigero ZX (201.17km/h)

The Declass Vigero ZX was released in the recent GTA Online update 1.61 The Criminal Enterprises and easily cruises to the top of our list. It is a 2-door pony car largely based on the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and was released on September 1, 2022. The vehicle can be bought from Southern S.A. Super Autos for $1,947,000, making it the most expensive muscle car featured in this listicle.

Its cutting-edge appearance and V8 engine give it an aggressive persona, and players can show off their riches and passion through this vehicle. If modded, it becomes a true monster of the streets.

