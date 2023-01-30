Top 5 cars released with GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update, ranked

The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update has seen a strong start so far, adding many new automobiles to the game since its release. Each of them is unique and different from previous DLC vehicles, which is good news for car collectors.

While many unreleased automobiles are coming to the game, Rockstar Games has already added a handful of amazing rides worth checking out in Los Santos Drug Wars.

With that being said, let’s learn about five of the best new cars introduced by this DLC so far. This list includes one time-exclusive vehicle from December 2022, as Rockstar is expected to add it again to the game in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Ranked list of 5 new GTA Online cars in the Los Santos Drug Wars update

5) Declasse Tahoma Coupe

The Declasse Tahoma Coupe is a new two-seater civilian muscle car added to GTA Online on December 16, 2022. Its design and characteristics seem similar to the real-life Chevrolet Monte Carlo (1978-1980). The classic vehicle runs on a single Camshaft V8 engine with a three-speed gearbox.

Although the performance of the base variant is only decent, players can upgrade the engine and transmission to make it a force to be reckoned with. A fully upgraded Tahoma Coupe can compete with faster muscle cars on a straight road. Players can purchase this car from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,500,000.

4) Taxi

While the Taxi is not technically new to GTA Online, the Los Santos Drug Wars update has added a new purchasable variant of this vehicle, which allows players to do Taxi Work jobs.

Buying the car grants gamers the ability to instantly access this side hustle, eliminating the need to visit the Downtown Cab Co. every time. It is a fun and addictive vehicle when used properly for these side missions.

While the payout might not be as good as players expect, it still offers a satisfying experience away from the chaos of the game. Players can get it from Warstock Cache & Carry for $650,000 - $487,500.

3) Overflod Entity MT

The Overflod Entity MT is the new two-door hypercar released in GTA Online on December 13, 2022. It is primarily inspired by real-life Koenigsegg vehicles: Jesko and Regera. Compared to the Entity XXR and Entity XF, it has a more aggressive design with a rounded profile.

The stylish vehicle is powered by a single-overhead Camshaft V8 engine, giving it the ability to reach a top speed of 131.25 mph (211.23 km/h). Being an HSW car, players can even push the automobile's limit to 150.50 mph (242.21 km/h) with ease. The Entity MT can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $2,355,000.

2) Declasse Tulip M-100

The Declasse Tulip M-100 is another new two-door civilian muscle car introduced in GTA Online on December 13, 2022. Its classic design is based on the real-life Chevrolet Malibu Coupe (fourth generation).

According to the game’s files, the vehicle runs on a powerful V8 engine with a rectangular air filter. Compared to other classic muscle cars, it offers respectable performance with a top speed of 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h). Its lap time of 1:10.938 is surprisingly good as well. The Tulip M-100 is available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,658,000.

1) Annis 300R

The Annis 300R is one of the few cars that has its own aura, differentiating it from the rest of the new vehicles. It is a two-door civilian fastback sports coupe that was added to the game on December 29, 2022, for a limited time only.

The Nissan Z-based GTA Online sports car runs on a twin-cam straight-four engine with a six-speed gearbox. Without a doubt, it excels in terms of performance, but its highlight is the Imani Tech compatibility.

Players can convert the car into a Remote Control Unit or install a Missile Lock-On Jammer on it, making this automobile the best getaway vehicle around. While the Annis 300R is currently unavailable for purchase, leaks suggest it will return in 2023.

GTA Online players can also unlock many unique and rare liveries by completing the First Dose Hard Mode event challenges by February 8, 2023. The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is yet to see many more vehicles yet to be released as part of its drip-feed content.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes