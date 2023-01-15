Top 5 legendary cars that could return in GTA 6

GTA 6 is the next mainline title in the long-running Grand Theft Auto series, and Rockstar is expected to announce it this year. The developers have always added some cars that recur in every game in the series. Such vehicles have become well-known among fans due to their long history and memorable memories with them.

It is safe to assume that the tradition will be carried forward to the next big game. Let’s check five of the best recurring cars that could return in GTA 6.

5 legendary GTA cars that could re-appear in the upcoming GTA 6

1) Grotti Stinger

Grotti Stinger is a two-door sports car/roadster featured in the GTA series since the first title. Its latest iteration was inspired by the real-life Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder and Ferrari 275 GTS (1967).

The vehicle has always been one of the fastest and most reliable throughout the series. The latest version is powered by a 3.0L V8 engine that gives enough power to possess impressive acceleration and top speed. Fans love this classic sports car and look forward to seeing it in the upcoming GTA 6.

2) Bravado Banshee

Bravado Banshee is a two-door roadster/sports car featured in the series since the first 3D game of the series. Its latest iteration is based on the real-life Dodge Viper (2nd generation SR).

Since the inception of the 3D Universe, Banshee has been considered one of the must-own vehicles in the series. It’s always fast enough to be used as a getaway vehicle due to its amazing acceleration capabilities. Fans have so many memories of the car and always cherish seeing it in the latest games.

3) Stallion

Stallion is a two-seater convertible muscle car featured in the GTA series since the very first title of the series. Although every iteration of it is based on different vehicles, its HD version is inspired by the Oldsmobile Cutlass (1968-1969).

It is powered by a 5.7L twin-cam V8 engine mated to a five-speed gearbox in the latest game. Although not the best in terms of raw performance, its classic look is a nostalgia factor for many fans. The vehicle has everything they can expect from a classic muscle car with decent handling.

4) Grotti Cheetah

Grotti Cheetah is a two-door sports car/supercar that was first introduced in Grand Theft Auto 3. Due to its reception, Rockstar has added it to almost every title in the series. Its latest iteration is inspired by the real-life Ferrari Enzo and Ferrari FXX.

Powered by a single-overhead Camshaft V8 engine, it is considered one of the best-performing supercars in the latest game. Fans trust the Cheetah to be fast enough when they need it the most. The vehicle gives a sense of reliability and satisfaction to many long-time fans of the series. It is mostly used as a getaway car during missions.

5) Pegassi Infernus

Pegassi Infernus is a recurring two-door super car featured in the series since the first title in the 3D Universe. It's latest form in the game is based on the real-life Lamborghini Murciélago (1st generation).

Infernus is another vehicle that fans can trust for its incredible performance, no matter the game. Even in the latest title, it retains its high-performing engine with excellent speed and acceleration. It has also been heavily featured during the 3D Universe missions, especially in the fan-favorite Vice City.

With the next game also expected to be set in the same city, Infernus could return with a more modern look.

While Rockstar hasn’t shared any details related to the upcoming game yet, fans can expect it to be the biggest and most detailed in the series, with different kinds of cars for enthusiasts to drive.

