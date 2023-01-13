Rockstar rewards GTA Online players with $500,000 while fixing the LS Smoking Jacket bug (PS4/Xbox One/PC)

One of the GTA Online Dax Missions Rewards, the LS Smoking Jacket, hasn’t been available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC players. However, it seems that Rockstar is currently working to fix the issue. To compensate for the inconvenience, the developers will reward eligible players with GTA$500,000 till January 14.

According to a new post on the Rockstar Support page on January 12, the developers are working to address the bug that prevented some players from receiving the reward. All players were supposed to get the rare LS Smoking Jacket by completing 25 Fooligan Jobs during the event. But some players didn’t receive it on PC, PS4, or Xbox One platforms.

GTA Online players will soon get the earned LS Smoking Jacket apparel item (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Most likely with the new patch coming soon.



In the meantime, Rockstar will reward eligible players with GTA$500,000



support.rockstargames.com/articles/12985…



#GTAOnline twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu… Tez2 @TezFunz2



The jacket is non-existent on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.



Rockstar either missed clarifying that or is offering an invalid clothing item on some platforms?

#GTAOnline LS Smoking Jacket is a clothing item available only on Gen9 (PS5 & XSX) consoles.The jacket is non-existent on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.Rockstar either missed clarifying that or is offering an invalid clothing item on some platforms? LS Smoking Jacket is a clothing item available only on Gen9 (PS5 & XSX) consoles.The jacket is non-existent on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.Rockstar either missed clarifying that or is offering an invalid clothing item on some platforms?#GTAOnline https://t.co/WINhESKPdW Rockstar is working on addressing the LS Smoking Jacket reward bug on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.Most likely with the new patch coming soon.In the meantime, Rockstar will reward eligible players with GTA$500,000 Rockstar is working on addressing the LS Smoking Jacket reward bug on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.Most likely with the new patch coming soon.In the meantime, Rockstar will reward eligible players with GTA$500,000support.rockstargames.com/articles/12985…#GTAOnline twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu… https://t.co/xk0SEW8fsi

As seen in the Twitter post, notorious insider Tez2 also shared a screenshot of the Rockstar Support page where they mentioned working to help GTA Online players. According to the developers, a bug prevented some PS4, Xbox One, and PC players from getting the LS Smoking Jacket even after completing the challenge.

While they are working to address the bug and correct the delivery, they are rewarding players with in-game cash, as stated by them in the post:

“In the interim, eligible players will receive an in-game message along with a GTA$500,000 bonus deposited in their MAZE bank account by January 14.”

Tez2 mentioned that a new patch will most likely come soon. The bug was first reported by the insider on December 30, 2022. They tweeted that the LS Smoking Jacket is non-existent on PC, PS4, and Xbox One versions of GTA Online.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



The jacket is non-existent on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.



Rockstar either missed clarifying that or is offering an invalid clothing item on some platforms?

#GTAOnline LS Smoking Jacket is a clothing item available only on Gen9 (PS5 & XSX) consoles.The jacket is non-existent on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.Rockstar either missed clarifying that or is offering an invalid clothing item on some platforms? LS Smoking Jacket is a clothing item available only on Gen9 (PS5 & XSX) consoles.The jacket is non-existent on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.Rockstar either missed clarifying that or is offering an invalid clothing item on some platforms?#GTAOnline https://t.co/WINhESKPdW

While Rockstar works on the latest rewards, a new Hard Mode event for First Dose missions is active, where players can earn exclusive items once again. Until February 8, players can complete the following challenges and unlock the corresponding rewards:

Green Fooliganz MTL Brickade 6x6 livery – Complete any First Dose mission (Hard)

Complete any First Dose mission (Hard) Safari Ranger Overflod Entity MT livery – Complete three different First Dose missions (Hard)

Complete three different First Dose missions (Hard) Speed Demon Ubermacht Cypher livery – Complete any First Dose mission in under 10 minutes (Hard)

Complete any First Dose mission in under 10 minutes (Hard) Kisama Drifter Annis 300R livery – Complete any First Dose mission without dying (Hard)

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames First Dose missions are paying out an extra 50% GTA$ and RP this week, and completing these missions on the newly available Hard Mode difficulty is doling out rare items for your collection: rsg.ms/cae7899 First Dose missions are paying out an extra 50% GTA$ and RP this week, and completing these missions on the newly available Hard Mode difficulty is doling out rare items for your collection: rsg.ms/cae7899 https://t.co/WdVd4Rs4nz

The Hard Mode event was introduced in the game as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed. All First Dose missions also give 50% boosted cash and RP this week.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes