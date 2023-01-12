GTA Online weekly update for January 12-18, 2023 revealed

A brand new GTA Online weekly update was released earlier today, ending the snow-themed Festive Surprise event and adding the highly anticipated Railgun and Gun Van as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed content. Additionally, the new Community Series Jobs will be providing players with 2X bonuses this week.

Dax will continue to reward players with double the money and RP for helping him with the First Dose Missions. A brand new stock of vehicles has also arrived in the game's car showrooms, alongside several enticing discounts for players to save money this week.

A brand new GTA Online weekly update is live right now (January 12 to January 18)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

No new vehicle



- Daily Gun Van is now available. Location below.



- Limited-time Hard Mode Event for First Dose Missions is active.



- Festive Surprise Content removed



2x GTA$ & RP

- 7 New Community Series Modes



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- First Dose Missions

New items/features added this week

Railgun

Gun Van (Location – Palmer-Taylor Power Station)

New limited-time challenges and rewards

Hard Mode Event – First Dose missions

2x GTA$ & RP

Seven new Community Series Jobs

1.5x GTA$ & RP

First Dose Missions

New showroom cars arrived in GTA Online today (January 12 – January 18)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride - Caracara 4x4 (Top 3 in LS Car Meet Races, 5 days in row)

Luxury Showcase - RT3000, Nero

Simeon Showroom - Dominator ASP, Furia, Drift Tampa, Windsor, Hotring Sabre

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Vapid Dominator ASP

Grotti Furia

Declasse Drift Tampa

Enus Windsor

Declasse Hotring Sabre

Luxury Autos Showroom

Dinka RT3000

Truffade Nero

Los Santos Car Meet’s Prize Ride

Vapid Caracara 4×4

Podium Vehicle (The Diamond Casino & Resort)

Dinka Jester RR

Hao's Special Works (HSW) Premium Test Ride (Xbox Series X/S and PS5 only)

Grotti Brioso R/A

New Test Track Vehicles this week

Annis ZR350

Obey 10F

Pfister Comet S2

Available Time Trials events for the week

Time Trial – Calafia Way

HSW Time Trial – Sandy Shores

RC Time Trial - Construction Site II

Complete list of items in GTA Online weekly discounts this week (January 12 – January 18)

Gun Van discounts

10% off – Weapons

15% off – Throwables

20% off – Body Armor

40% off discount

Karin Sultan RS ($477,000)

35% off discounts

Bunker

Bunker renovations

Karin Previon ($1,043,000 - $782,250)

Vapid Dominator ASP ($1,242,500 - $782,250)

Dinka RT3000 ($1,200,500 - $900,375)

Everything to know about the Railgun and Gun Van added to GTA Online this week

Earlier today, the long-awaited Railgun and Gun Van were added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed. Players can now purchase new weapons from the Gun Van, which can be found at random locations every day.

On January 12, 2023, it can be found at Palmer-Taylor Power Station. Once players interact with this vehicle, they will find various items available for purchase from the dealer, including the new Railgun for $657,000. Here’s a complete list of items that can be purchased from the Gun Van in the game today:

Knife

Baseball Bat

Assault Shotgun

SMG

Assault Rifle

Compact EMP Launcher

Combat Shotgun

Railgun

Heavy Sniper

RPG

Molotov

Proximity Mine

Grenade

Body Armor

The Railgun currently holds a maximum capacity of 20 ammo, more of which can be purchased from the Interaction Menu at any time.

With the Railgun and Gun Van finally arriving in the game, players can now enjoy the most anticipated drip feed content of 2023. After the arrival of the weekly update today, the Festive Surprise event has finally come to an end.

