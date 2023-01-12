GTA Online weekly update for January 12-18, 2023 revealed

A brand new GTA Online weekly update was released earlier today, ending the snow-themed Festive Surprise event and adding the highly anticipated Railgun and Gun Van as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed content. Additionally, the new Community Series Jobs will be providing players with 2X bonuses this week.
Dax will continue to reward players with double the money and RP for helping him with the First Dose Missions. A brand new stock of vehicles has also arrived in the game's car showrooms, alongside several enticing discounts for players to save money this week.
A brand new GTA Online weekly update is live right now (January 12 to January 18)
New items/features added this week
- Railgun
- Gun Van (Location – Palmer-Taylor Power Station)
New limited-time challenges and rewards
- Hard Mode Event – First Dose missions
2x GTA$ & RP
- Seven new Community Series Jobs
1.5x GTA$ & RP
- First Dose Missions
New showroom cars arrived in GTA Online today (January 12 – January 18)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Vapid Dominator ASP
- Grotti Furia
- Declasse Drift Tampa
- Enus Windsor
- Declasse Hotring Sabre
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Dinka RT3000
- Truffade Nero
Los Santos Car Meet’s Prize Ride
- Vapid Caracara 4×4
Podium Vehicle (The Diamond Casino & Resort)
- Dinka Jester RR
Hao's Special Works (HSW) Premium Test Ride (Xbox Series X/S and PS5 only)
- Grotti Brioso R/A
New Test Track Vehicles this week
- Annis ZR350
- Obey 10F
- Pfister Comet S2
Available Time Trials events for the week
- Time Trial – Calafia Way
- HSW Time Trial – Sandy Shores
- RC Time Trial - Construction Site II
Complete list of items in GTA Online weekly discounts this week (January 12 – January 18)
Gun Van discounts
- 10% off – Weapons
- 15% off – Throwables
- 20% off – Body Armor
40% off discount
- Karin Sultan RS ($477,000)
35% off discounts
- Bunker
- Bunker renovations
- Karin Previon ($1,043,000 - $782,250)
- Vapid Dominator ASP ($1,242,500 - $782,250)
- Dinka RT3000 ($1,200,500 - $900,375)
Everything to know about the Railgun and Gun Van added to GTA Online this week
Earlier today, the long-awaited Railgun and Gun Van were added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed. Players can now purchase new weapons from the Gun Van, which can be found at random locations every day.
On January 12, 2023, it can be found at Palmer-Taylor Power Station. Once players interact with this vehicle, they will find various items available for purchase from the dealer, including the new Railgun for $657,000. Here’s a complete list of items that can be purchased from the Gun Van in the game today:
- Knife
- Baseball Bat
- Assault Shotgun
- SMG
- Assault Rifle
- Compact EMP Launcher
- Combat Shotgun
- Railgun
- Heavy Sniper
- RPG
- Molotov
- Proximity Mine
- Grenade
- Body Armor
The Railgun currently holds a maximum capacity of 20 ammo, more of which can be purchased from the Interaction Menu at any time.
With the Railgun and Gun Van finally arriving in the game, players can now enjoy the most anticipated drip feed content of 2023. After the arrival of the weekly update today, the Festive Surprise event has finally come to an end.
