GTA Vice City is one of the best titles in the series and has been remade as the Definitive Edition for newer players. Rockstar made sure that the legacy of the classic cheat codes carries forward to the new title as well. There are tons of useful cheats for every GTA Vice City player that they must know in 2023.

This article will share five of the best GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheat codes for all platforms.

Five most useful cheats for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch)

5) Spawn Rhino Tank

The Rhino Tank cheat code has been one of the most popular cheats in GTA Vice City for a long time.

This cheat allows players to spawn a powerful Rhino tank anywhere, anytime in the game. It is so powerful that it can destroy other vehicles in the game just by ramming them. Here’s how to activate the cheat in the Definitive Edition:

PS5/PS4 - Circle, Circle, L1, Circle (x3), L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Xbox One/Xbox Series X/S - B, B, LB, B (x3), LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Switch - A, A, L, A (x3), L, ZL, R, X, A, X

PC – PANZER

4) Remove all wanted level stars

Creating chaos or committing crimes in the game has consequences, and players receive Wanted Level stars for their actions. This draws the attention of the police, meaning players are now in trouble with the law.

Thankfully, there’s a cheat code in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition with the help of which players can immediately remove the lower level stars. Here’s how to activate it:

PS5/PS4 - R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Xbox One/Xbox Series X/S - RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Switch - R, R, A, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

PC - LEAVEMEALONE

3) Full Health

Health is a vital part of GTA Vice City gameplay as it determines the life of the characters. Players constantly need to protect their health and avoid getting any damage whatsoever

However, with chaotic story moments, it is unavoidable at times. This cheat code allows players to replenish their health instantly. Here’s how to use it in the Definitive Edition:

PS5/PS4 - R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Xbox One/Xbox Series X/S - RB, RT, LB, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Switch - R, ZR, L, A, d-pad Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

PC – ASPIRINE

2) Advanced Weapons Set

GTA Vice City and its Definitive Edition have different weapons players can use throughout the story mode; however, it is difficult to get powerful weapons when we need them the most.

To help players with this, the cheat code gives them instant access to all the best weapons in the game. Here’s how to activate it in the Definitive Edition:

PS5/PS4 - R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

Xbox One/Xbox Series X/S - RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

Switch - R, ZR, L, ZR, d-pad Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

PC - NUTTERTOOLS

1) Explode/blow up/destroy all vehicles

GTA Vice City has many missions where players need to destroy enemies’ vehicles, which can be a frustrating and time-consuming experience for some due to the awkward gameplay controls of the Definitive Edition.

Thankfully, the cheat codes allow them to save time by simultaneously blowing up every vehicle on the screen, excluding NPC Dodo and police helicopters.

Here’s how to activate it in the Definitive Edition:

PS5/PS4 - R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1

Xbox One/Xbox Series X/S - RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LT, LB

Switch - ZR, ZL, R, L, ZL, ZR, Y, X, A, X, ZL, L

PC – BIGBANG

