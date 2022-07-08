How to download GTA: Vice City on mobile (Android and iOS)

GTA: Vice City is one of those classic games, a mere mention of which takes players on a nostalgia-filled rollercoaster. It is a favorite within the community for its excellent core gameplay and vaporwave atmosphere of 1980s Miami. The interesting cast, epic soundtrack, and engaging story add to the game's replayability.

When the game was released in 2002, it was only available on a handful of platforms. However, over the years, the developers have ported the game to most major platforms. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Rockstar Games brought Vice City to mobile devices with high-resolution graphics, updated controls, and several new features.

In this article, we look at how players can go back to “a party town, all sun, and sea..., but with that same dark edge underneath,” with all of it right at their fingertips. Here's a guide on how to download the game on your mobile device.

Steps to download GTA: Vice City on Android and iOS

1) GTA: Vice City on Android

GTA: Vice City can be played on a mobile phone with an Android version of 7.0 and above. The game requires at least 1.5 GB of storage space to run smoothly and without glitches. Players can follow the following steps to download the game on their Android smartphone:

Head to the Google Play store Search for the game using the search tab. Click on "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City" by Rockstar Games Click on $4.99 and complete the payment. Once the transaction is complete, the game can be downloaded and installed by tapping the Install button.

A reboot is recommended after downloading. Moreover, closing other applications when playing Vice City will ensure optimal performance. The game can also be downloaded on some Android Tablets.

However, note that the game was developed and tested by Rockstar on select devices. Thus, it is necessary to check if a particular device is listed for optimal performance before purchasing the game.

2) GTA Vice City on iOS

GTA Vice city can be played on Apple devices with iOS 8.0 or above. The game requires at least 1.2 GB of storage space. Players can obtain the game using the following steps on an iOS device:

Go to the App Store.

Search for the game in the search tab.

Tap on "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City" by Rockstar Games.

Tap on $4.99 and complete the payment.

After purchasing the game, it can be downloaded and installed on the device.

Rockstar recommends rebooting the Apple device after downloading the game to ensure optimal performance. The game is also available for all iPad models and 4th and 5th generations of iPod Touch.

Now that the game is available on mobile devices, players relive the entire Vice City experience right at the tip of their fingers. With rumors of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 being set in Vice City again, it's best to revisit this classic once again.

