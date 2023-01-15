GTA Online Gun Van location for January 14, 2023, revealed

The GTA Online Gun Van was added to the game this week, and players can finally buy the fan-favorite Railgun from it. This inclusion is a mobile business offering various weapons at discounted prices.

However, the Gun Van spawns at different locations every day, meaning the spot it might appear in on a specific day is random. Rockstar Games explained the vehicle does this by stating the following in their latest Newswire post:

“Due to this gray-market status, the Speedo must move regularly to avoid attracting too much attention.”

To help players with the time-consuming task of finding the vehicle, this article will share the exact coordinates of the GTA Online Gun Van for today, January 14, 2023.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the Tataviam Mountains location today (January 14, 2023)

As can be seen in the above-attached video, the new location of GTA Online Gun Van is the Tataviam Mountains, a mountain range located east of Los Santos. It can be found between the Palomino Freeway and the Los Santos Freeway.

Once you arrive in the mountains, the Gun Van can be found on the left side of the path. The vehicle opens its rear doors for players as they start approaching it. A Gun Van icon will also appear on the game’s map once you are within 400 meters of the car.

There are two places of interest in the Tataviam Mountains:

Land Act Dam

Land Act Reservoir

Players can also find the following businesses in the nearby area:

24/7

Bishop’s Chicken

Ammu-Nation

RON gas station

Though this mountain range is much like a lot of other places in the game, there's something that makes it stand out.

The Tataviam Mountains incident

The Tataviam Mountain area is where GTA Online’s famous Vinewood starlet actress Leonora Johnson was murdered in 1975. According to the lore of the game, Peter Dreyfuss abducted and tortured her, before killing her by cutting off both her feet and hands.

On January 17, 1975, the Los Santos Police Department received an anonymous tip to reach the Tataviam Mountains, where they found her body by the side of the Land Act Dam. However, the police were not able to find evidence against the culprit regarding her murder. The case was closed shortly afterward.

Players can find all the details related to the case by opening the following in-game website: www.whokilledLenoraJohnson.com

GTA Online Gun Van: Everything that players should know about

GTA Online Gun Van is a Vapid Speedo Custom, in which an unnamed individual sells various weapons and armor at cheap prices. Players can purchase new weapons such as Railgun or upgrade their existing arsenal. Gamers can also buy ammo if they already own a gun from the list the van offers. While the dealer deals in many different kinds of items, he doesn’t touch any of the Mk II weapons.

Here's a complete list of items players can find in the Gun Van this week:

Baseball Bat Knife Assault Shotgun Assault Rifle SMG Compact EMP Launcher Heavy Sniper Railgun RPG Combat Shotgun Proximity Mines Molotov Cocktails Grenades Light Armor Super Light Armor Heavy Armor Super Heavy Armor Standard Armor

Differentiating the Gun Van from the Ammu-Nation, the developers have stated:

“Unlike its more regulated competitor, Ammu-Nation, all items in the Gun Van are sold at discounted rates and without the formality of Rank requirements.”

The Gun Van is a great way to keep players engaged in the open world of Los Santos and Blaine County. Gamers can expect many more Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed content to be released this year.

