GTA+ benefits and bonuses (June 17-July 16, 2025)

The release of Money Fronts DLC has also brought new GTA+ (or Plus) benefits for June 17, 2025 - July 16, 2025. As expected, it is mostly tailored towards new content added with the Summer Update. The brand-new Overflod Suzume supercar is free for all members right now, and there are other bonuses that make the DLC more enticing to try. There’s also an exclusive discount on the new car wash business.
Let’s quickly check all the important stuff about the new GTA+ benefits and bonuses for June 17, 2025 - July 16, 2025.
New GTA+ (or Plus) bonuses and benefits for June 17, 2025 – July 16, 2025: Money Fronts bonuses and more
The newly released GTA Online Money Fronts update has just added the newest set of GTA+ benefits to the game. The main attraction is the free Overflod Suzume, a two-door supercar seemingly based on the real-life Aspark Owl. Despite being based on an electric car, the Suzume performs incredibly fast.
The new GTA Plus benefits this month allow the subscribers to claim the Overflod Suzume for free either via The Vinewood Car Club or the Legendary Motorsport in-game website. They are also entitled to complimentary Light Holographic Chameleon Paint and Light Holographic Chameleon Wheel Paint options.
Moreover, the latest GTA+ bonuses also give members the following payout boost and discounts till July 16, 2025:
- 2x money and RP on Money Laundering Missions
- 30% discount on the new Hands On Car Wash business
- 10x Daily Chips claim at The Diamond Casino & Resort
- 50% discount on applying HSW upgrades on all HSW vehicles in GTA Online
For the first time, Rockstar Games is adding the ability to spin The Lucky Wheel twice as part of the GTA Plus benefits this month.
Furthermore, the members get free new apparel as part of the ongoing bonuses and benefits:
- Magnetics Bomber Zipped Jacket
- Magnetics Track Pants
Also Check: GTA Online mansions leaked in Money Fronts DLC files
GTA Plus benefits this month include early access to new rides
Apart from the Suzume supercar, other new vehicles are exclusively available for the Plus members, that too at a 20% discount, from The Vinewood Car Club:
- Declasse Tampa GT
- Annis Minimus
Other new vehicles are also available to claim at discounted prices from the car club this month:
- Dewbauchee Rapid GTX
- Karin Woodlander
- Karin Everon RS
- Ubermacht Sentinel GTS
Also Check: GTA Online Money Fronts: 50 new cars get Missile Lock-On Jammer update
That’s all about the important GTA+ benefits this month that one should know about. Rockstar will release new ones after July 16, 2025.
Other latest news and content to check:
- GTA 5 Online Quickiepharm
- All leaked drip feed cars in GTA Online Money Fronts update files
- GTA Online Mr. Faber Work
- Car Wash mission
- GTA 5 Enhanced update
- Full list of new vehicles added with the DLC
- The entire GTA Online Summer DLC Update 2025 apparently leaked
- Smoke on the Water in GTA 5 Online
- Higgins Helitours in GTA 5 Online