GTA+ benefits and bonuses (June 17-July 16, 2025)

The release of Money Fronts DLC has also brought new GTA+ (or Plus) benefits for June 17, 2025 - July 16, 2025. As expected, it is mostly tailored towards new content added with the Summer Update. The brand-new Overflod Suzume supercar is free for all members right now, and there are other bonuses that make the DLC more enticing to try. There’s also an exclusive discount on the new car wash business.

Let’s quickly check all the important stuff about the new GTA+ benefits and bonuses for June 17, 2025 - July 16, 2025.

New GTA+ (or Plus) bonuses and benefits for June 17, 2025 – July 16, 2025: Money Fronts bonuses and more

A promotional picture of the free apparel included in the new GTA Plus benefits this month (Image via Rockstar Games)

The newly released GTA Online Money Fronts update has just added the newest set of GTA+ benefits to the game. The main attraction is the free Overflod Suzume, a two-door supercar seemingly based on the real-life Aspark Owl. Despite being based on an electric car, the Suzume performs incredibly fast.

The new GTA Plus benefits this month allow the subscribers to claim the Overflod Suzume for free either via The Vinewood Car Club or the Legendary Motorsport in-game website. They are also entitled to complimentary Light Holographic Chameleon Paint and Light Holographic Chameleon Wheel Paint options.

Moreover, the latest GTA+ bonuses also give members the following payout boost and discounts till July 16, 2025:

2x money and RP on Money Laundering Missions

30% discount on the new Hands On Car Wash business

10x Daily Chips claim at The Diamond Casino & Resort

50% discount on applying HSW upgrades on all HSW vehicles in GTA Online

For the first time, Rockstar Games is adding the ability to spin The Lucky Wheel twice as part of the GTA Plus benefits this month.

Furthermore, the members get free new apparel as part of the ongoing bonuses and benefits:

Magnetics Bomber Zipped Jacket

Magnetics Track Pants

GTA Plus benefits this month include early access to new rides

A promotional image of two discounts vehicles at Vinewood Car Club as part of new GTA Plus benefits June 2025 Money Fronts (Image via Rockstar Games)

Apart from the Suzume supercar, other new vehicles are exclusively available for the Plus members, that too at a 20% discount, from The Vinewood Car Club:

Declasse Tampa GT

Annis Minimus

Other new vehicles are also available to claim at discounted prices from the car club this month:

That’s all about the important GTA+ benefits this month that one should know about. Rockstar will release new ones after July 16, 2025.

