New GTA Online update finally adds Weeny Issi Rally HSW car, Taxi Work rewards, and more

GTA Online finally received a fresh weekly update on January 26, which added a brand new Weeny Issi Rally to the game as a Los Santos Drug Wars drip-feed car. Moreover, players can now earn Taxi Rewards, giving them a chance to get rare items through their side hustle. These bonuses are available up to four times for motorheads who want to create chaos in the game this week.

Weeny Issi Rally HSW car is here to bring rally action to GTA Online

The Weeny Issi Rally is a limited-time four-seater rally-oriented SUV that has been released in the latest weekly update and the design of which seems to be inspired by the real-life Mini John Cooper Works WRC, a rally variant of the popular Mini Countryman.

On the performance side, the Issi Rally has a top speed of 92.86 mph (149.45 km/h) as per the game files. However, as an HSW upgradable vehicle, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users can increase take the performance of this car to the next level. Players can purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,835,000 through February 1, 2023.

Rockstar adds GTA Online Taxi Work Rewards this week

Players now have another reason to pick a cab and start a side hustle, as Taxi Work Rewards have been added in the latest update. Gamers can now earn extra cash rewards and rare items by completing certain conditions via Taxi Work jobs through February 8:

Downtown Cab. Co. Revere Collar shirt - Owning the Taxi purchasable vehicle

Owning the Taxi purchasable vehicle $100,000 - Complete one Taxi Work job

Complete one Taxi Work job Additional $100,000 - Earn a total amount of $20,000 via Taxi Work jobs

Earn a total amount of $20,000 via Taxi Work jobs Mustard Vinyl Cut and Mustard Vinyl Jackets + $100,000 - Earn a total amount of $40,000 via Taxi Work jobs

Earn a total amount of $40,000 via Taxi Work jobs Manor Geo Track Pants - Earn $20,000 via Taxi Work jobs (GTA+ members only)

Earn $20,000 via Taxi Work jobs (GTA+ members only) Manor Geo Cap and Hoodie - Earn $40,000 via Taxi Work jobs (GTA+ members only)

First Dose Hard Mode rewards now have one more item to claim

Players can continue to unlock and collect rare items by playing the First Dose missions in the Hard difficulty. Apart from the previously available bonus rewards, they can now claim a brand new Pump Shotgun tint as well. Here’s a complete list of Hard Mode rewards available this week:

Pump Shotgun tint - Complete all six missions (Hard)

Complete all six missions (Hard) Green Fooliganz Brickade 6x6 livery - Complete a mission (Hard)

Complete a mission (Hard) Speed Demon Ubermacht Cypher livery - Complete any mission within 10 minutes (Hard)

Complete any mission within 10 minutes (Hard) Safari Ranger Overflod Entity MT livery - Complete three different missions (Hard)

Complete three different missions (Hard) Kisama Drifter Annis 300R livery - Complete any mission without dying (Hard)

Players can earn double rewards in Motor Wars and Arena Wars game modes throughout the week. All of this makes it the best time to hustle in the game.

