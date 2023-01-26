GTA Online First Dose mission spikes player count due to the Hard Mode event

GTA insider Tez2 recently reported on Twitter today that 554,414 players have tried the First Dose 1- Welcome to the Troupe mission in the last 10 days. Adding this to the previously reported count of 3,000,000, over 3.5 million gamers have started the Los Santos Drug Wars story.

The GTA Online First Dose Hard Mode event was released on January 12, 2023, and many players have tried these missions.

GTA Online First Dose Hard Mode missions draw the attention of many players around the globe

#GTAOnline 3 million players experienced the "First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe" mission since release. 554,414 increase in player count since the last tweet.

Tez2 shared a detailed analysis report on the GTA Online First Dose mission. The data clearly shows an uptick in users over the last 10 days. It is the first six new story-driven missions added to the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Tez2 shared a report on January 17, in which over three million players have engaged with these missions since their release last December. It is a huge number considering the DLC was comparatively smaller than the past few DLCs.

Los Santos Drug Wars DLC was released on December 13, 2022, as part of the year's winter update. Since then, Rockstar has been promoting it heavily, especially the First Dose missions, with regular boosted payouts and rewards for playing them.

The developers introduced the GTA Online First Dose Hard Mode event rewards, which allow players to play these missions again and unlock rare items. To claim the items, they must complete a specific condition while playing the mission on hard difficulty:

MTL Brickade 6x6 Green Fooliganz livery – Complete any First Dose mission (Hard)

Complete any First Dose mission (Hard) Ubermacht Cypher Speed Demon livery – Complete any First Dose mission in less than 10 minutes (Hard)

Complete any First Dose mission in less than 10 minutes (Hard) Overflod Entity MT Safari Ranger livery – Complete three different First Dose missions (Hard)

Complete three different First Dose missions (Hard) Annis 300R Kisama Drifter livery – Complete any First Mission without dying (Hard)

The limited-time rewards, combined with boosted payouts, presumably gave a push to keep playing the First Dose missions, thereby increasing the player count in the past couple of weeks.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames First Dose missions are paying out an extra 50% GTA$ and RP this week, and completing these missions on the newly available Hard Mode difficulty is doling out rare items for your collection: rsg.ms/cae7899 First Dose missions are paying out an extra 50% GTA$ and RP this week, and completing these missions on the newly available Hard Mode difficulty is doling out rare items for your collection: rsg.ms/cae7899 https://t.co/WdVd4Rs4nz

Players should note that this is only part one of the story expansion of the game. Rockstar is expected to release Last Dose missions this year as part of the Los Santos Drug War DLC drip feed.

