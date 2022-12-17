How good is the Tahoma Coupe in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update?

GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update just released the Declasse Tahoma Coupe. When the winter DLC content was first announced on December 6, 2022, Rockstar Games specifically brought up the successful Heists Challenge 2022. Players stole over $4,000,000,000,000 in the event. They were also rewarded with a free Tahoma Coupe for their hard work.

The Tahoma Coupe is the first new car showcased in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. Players can now finally get behind the wheel and give the vehicle a good drive around the block. However, the question is whether or not it's worth keeping in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Reviewing the Tahoma Coupe from the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

Where to buy and how much it costs

Players can pick up their Tahoma Coupe from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Under normal circumstances, they would have to pay $1,500,000 for the muscle car. However, for a limited time only, one can bypass the paywall in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Rockstar Games is giving the Tahoma Coupe away from December 16, 2022, to December 18, 2022. Players don't even need to have participated in the Heists Challenge 2022. Anybody can visit the website and claim the car for free. Southern San Andreas Super Autos will mark the price down by $1,500,000.

Players only have a few days to make good on this special offer. There is no better time for them to get a Tahoma Coupe in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Overall performance when fully upgraded

All in all, the Tahoma Coupe is a standard muscle car in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. It offers a smooth driving experience with very little in the way of drag. This vehicle handles itself really well for a muscle car.

Players can maintain stability whenever they make a turn with the Tahoma Coupe. They can also perform wheelie tricks.

The best part of the Tahoma Coupe is that it has very few weaknesses. While it's not the best muscle car in the game, it's not the worst. It's a fairly solid vehicle that carries itself well.

It should be noted that players cannot get spoiler upgrades for the Tahoma Coupe. The customization features are somewhat limited in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. The vehicle won't be able to go as fast as it should.

The Tahoma Coupe is a worthy addition to any garage

$1,500,000 may seem like a lot to ask for in a muscle car. However, the Tahoma Coupe performs exceptionally well in every single category. Regardless of the driver's skill level, they should be able to handle the vehicle just fine. There isn't any learning curve with driving this muscle car.

At the very least, players should claim a free Tahoma Coupe while they still can. They will be saving a lot of money by doing so, even if they never intend on using the vehicle all that much.

Free items will always be welcome in GTA Online. It's not every day that Rockstar Games just gives away a vehicle worth $1,500,000.

