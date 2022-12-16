How to claim free Tahoma Coupe in GTA Online’s Los Santos Drug Wars update

GTA Online players can claim a free Tahoma Coupe from the Los Santos Drug Wars update in GTA Online at any time between December 16 through December 18.

The Los Santos Drug Wars patch notes confirm that fact by stating:

"Declasse Tahoma Coupe (Muscle) – Available for all players to claim for free from December 16 through December 18 as part of The Heists Challenge Reward, then available to purchase for the standard price starting on December 19"

This car's default price is $1,500,000, so don't forget to claim it for free before December 19, 2022. This guide should simplify things if you don't know how to claim it.

Essentially, you will get it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos' website.

The Los Santos Drug Wars' Tahoma Coupe will be available for free for GTA Online players

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/kJTxW3HD0W

GTA Online players can claim a free Tahoma Coupe because the community passed the $2 trillion goal for The Heists Challenge 2022. Gamers worldwide earned over $4 trillion, so they were promised a free car in a future update.

That freebie is what players see in the above Tweet. Not too much has officially been revealed about this new ride, but here is what you should know about it:

How to get it for free: Go to Southern San Andreas Super Autos and buy it for $0 there

Go to Southern San Andreas Super Autos and buy it for $0 there Vehicle class: Muscle

Muscle Manufacturer: Declasse

Note: The free offer only lasts from December 16 to December 18, 2022. Trying to get it at any time after those dates will cost you $1,500,000.

Another look at the free car (Image via Rockstar Games)

Since the Tahoma Coupe isn't technically out yet, there isn't much valuable information on it, like its true top speed or lap time. Still, some datamined flags include:

allow_reduced_suspension_force

can_wheelie

fix_old_bugs

reduce_body_roll_with_suspension_mods

Its in-game speed data says it can go up to 94.45 mph (152.00 km/h), but these files are usually far off regarding true top speeds. GTA Online players will find out the accurate top speed once Broughy1322 records his data on the matter.

Apart from that, the only other thing worth noting about this Los Santos Drug Wars vehicle is that it's a two-seat RWD Muscle car.

Other Los Santos Drug Wars news

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Head to Legion Square or choose any featured selections from the Jobs section of the Pause Menu: Play some of the best community-created Jobs by @gilmore50_GTA @sr_LHOS , and more to earn 2X Rewards in today’s updates to the GTA Online Community Series.Head to Legion Square or choose any featured selections from the Jobs section of the Pause Menu: rsg.ms/7ddd5ac Play some of the best community-created Jobs by @gilmore50_GTA, @sr_LHOS, and more to earn 2X Rewards in today’s updates to the GTA Online Community Series.Head to Legion Square or choose any featured selections from the Jobs section of the Pause Menu: rsg.ms/7ddd5ac https://t.co/uWsFKM4eQN

There isn't a new Newswire article for this week's events. The only new thing that Rockstar Games promoted on the Thursday before the Tahoma Coupe's free debut was the Community Series stuff that readers see in the above tweet. Players can earn 2x cash and RP by participating in the Community Series jobs.

Plenty of leaked drip-feed content has already been revealed in other datamine leaks, which include future stuff like:

A massive new garage that can hold up to 50 cars

All costs and Trade Prices of future vehicles from the Los Santos Drug Wars update

Taxi Driver Fares

Holiday gifts for Christmas and New Years

Several new collectibles like Gerald's Dead Drop or the Stash House

This drip-feed content will span throughout the course of several months, so that's something for GTA Online players to anticipate.

On a final note, Rockstar Games hasn't announced any other rewards for The Heists Challenges 2022 apart from the free Tahoma Coupe.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Do you think the Tahoma Coupe is a lousy reward for passing the $2 trillion goal? Yes No 0 votes