GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars drip-feed vehicles: All prices, names, and more

GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update didn't introduce too many vehicles from the get-go. However, the remaining cars have already been revealed in some datamine leaks. That means Rockstar Games will likely drip-feed the remaining vehicles in the upcoming weeks.

No precise release date is known at the moment, but gamers have access to the upcoming cars' prices, names, and designs. For reference, here is the initial batch of cars released on day one of the Los Santos Drug Wars update:

Annis 300R: $2,075,000

$2,075,000 Overflod Entity MT: $2,355,000

$2,355,000 Zirconium Journey II: $790,000

$790,000 BF Surfer Custom: $590,000

$590,000 Declasse Tulip M-100: $1,658,000

$1,658,000 Declasse Tahoma Coupe: $1,500,000

The datamined drip-feed vehicles will be posted down below.

All drip-feed vehicles in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update

All of the Los Santos Drug Wars vehicles in Legendary Motorsport (Image via WildBrick142)

Here is the list of the datamined drip-feed vehicles from the Los Santos Drug Wars update on the Legendary Motorsports website:

Ocelot Virtue: $2,980,000

$2,980,000 Toundra Panthere: $2,170,000

$2,170,000 Classique Broadway: $925,000

$925,000 Western Powersurge: $1,605,000

The only one with a Trade Price here is the Ocelot Virtue, which is $2,235,000. GTA Online players will unlock the Trade Price by completing a future mission known as Last Dose - BDKD.

All of the new cars in Southern San Andreas Super Autos (Image via WildBrick142)

Here is the list of the datamined drip-feed cars from the Los Santos Drug Wars update on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website:

Karin Boor: $1,280,000

$1,280,000 Willard Eudora: $1,250,000

$1,250,000 Karin Hotring Everon: $1,790,000

$1,790,000 Weeny Issi Rally: $1,835,000

The Karin Hotring Everon has a Trade Price of $1,342,500. To unlock it, you have to place in the top three in 20 different San Andreas Super Sport Series races.

All of the Los Santos Drug Wars cars in Warstock Cache & Carry (Image via WildBrick142)

There are only two new cars on Warstock Cache & Carry's website in GTA Online:

Vapid Taxi: $650,000

$650,000 MTL Brickade 6x6: $1,450,000

GTA Online players can already get the MTL Brickade 6x6 for free by completing all six First Dose missions. On a related note, the Vapid Taxi has a Trade Price of $487,500, which you can unlock by completing ten Taxi Work fares.

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142

Ever wanted to be the finest driver for Bellic Enter- uh, Downtown Cab Co.? Soon you will be able to.

Every fare, the tip will slightly increase until it caps out after 10 fares. If you damage the taxi or drive slowly, the tip will decrease. [1/2]

The Taxi Driver feature will be introduced in one of the later weekly updates and is similar to the Taxi Driver jobs players could complete in previous Grand Theft Auto titles. GTA Online's version apparently lacks a time limit, giving gamers ample opportunity to complete a fare.

Previous GTA Online updates have drip-fed their vehicles during the course of several months, so players should expect something similar in the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

On a related note, here is some of the other datamined content:

Collectible Snowmen that you have to destroy

Christmas Gifts, which include a new Candy Cane weapon

New Years Gifts

A new customizable 50-car garage that costs $2,740,000

Street Dealers

Stash House collectible

Gerald's Dead Drop collectible

GTA Online players have a ton to look forward to in the upcoming weeks. Everything mentioned in this article is subject to change since datamined content isn't always finalized (However, there's also a chance that what you see here is the end result).

