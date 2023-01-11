The Toreador is a solid vehicle, although its nerf has hurt an incredible aspect of it in GTA Online. For those who don't know, this vehicle used to be essential in various heists and missions. The key phrase here is "used to be."

The Los Santos Drug Wars patch nerfed the car to no longer be usable in those jobs. Otherwise, the Pegassi Toreador retained its otherwise valuable qualities like infinite missiles, the ability to go underwater, etc. This car is still excellent in a PvP situation.

However, some players are genuinely disappointed that it's no longer usable in heists and certain missions, which is a nerf worth addressing.

The Toreador is still useful after its nerf in GTA Online

First, it's necessary to describe the nerf in more detail. GTA Online players aren't allowed to use this vehicle in the following jobs:

The Fleeca Job

The Prison Break

The Humane Labs Raid

Series A Funding

The Pacific Standard Job

The Doomsday Heist

Several Contact Missions

This car was fantastic for casual players in these jobs. Likewise, specific speedrunning setups made this vehicle ideal for saving time. Players now have to rely on the Vigilante for similar time saves.

It's not all doom and gloom for this vehicle. While losing its availability in several jobs is a noticeable nerf, this car still maintains all of its valuable traits elsewhere.

What makes the Pegassi Toreador good?

Its underwater capabilities are excellent (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players will find this vehicle valuable for the following reasons in places where this vehicle is still available to use:

Infinite homing missiles

Solid armor to withstand some explosives

The ability to go underwater

A booster to reach its max speed more quickly than before

Solid top speed, acceleration, and handling

There are very few vehicles in this game capable of going underwater, let alone having the versatility of the Toreador in other aspects. Some cars only have a finite amount of homing missiles, so having something with infinite missiles is obviously useful.

Similarly, some vehicles have good offensive capabilities but no armor at all. The Oppressor Mk II is an infamous example of something that has homing missiles and is destroyed by a single explosive. By comparison, it takes six homing missiles to blow up the Toreador in GTA Online.

Should you still get this vehicle in GTA Online?

The vehicle in question (Image via Rockstar Games)

This car isn't a must-own vehicle per se, yet it's not a bad option to buy at any point in the game. Its unique set of attributes means that there aren't many vehicles that outclass it 100% in every possible aspect of GTA Online.

The main downside to consider for potential buyers is that they can no longer use the Pegassi Toreador in several heists and Contact Missions. This vehicle costs $3,660,000, making it one of the more expensive options in the game. There is no Trade Price attached to it, either.

As long as players understand this car's limitations post-nerf and find its other attributes helpful, it's a solid thing to purchase.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

