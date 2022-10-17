5 vehicles every GTA Online player needs to own

GTA Online is a huge game, and there's a lot of content to keep track of. If you're having trouble finding the vehicles you want, this guide will help. We'll go over each type of vehicle and its bonuses, so you can choose the one that works best for your playing style.

The game gives players the experience of driving some of the most iconic vehicles, with hundreds of options ranging from supercars and off-roaders to jets and submarines. They can be customized, upgraded, and even modified to get the best performance.

This article compiles a list of the best GTA Online vehicles based on performance, appearance, and other factors that make them fun to play with.

GTA Online's five best vehicles every player must own

5) Tezeract

Tezeract is one of the fastest electric hypercars in GTA Online, released in 2018. This car can quickly outpace others on the roadway. Its acceleration kicks off slowly, but the sleek and lightweight design allows it to outpace other vehicles effortlessly. This vehicle costs GTA$2,825,000.

This vehicle's capabilities can be improved even further with the right upgrades. When tested by YouTuber and Twitch streamer Broughy1322, the car's top speed was noted to reach 125.50 mph (201.97 km/h) with full upgrades and hit a fastest lap of 1:01.229.

Tezeract was added to the Southern San Andreas Super Sports Series update with an engine resistance handling data subset. The vehicle has a high Downforce Modifier value of 170.0 which gives it a higher top speed compared to other electric cars, while also providing a more realistic driving experience.

4) Insurgent Pick-Up Custom

This is a vehicle that's meant for PvP battles and is also useful when taking part in heists and missions that require a safe getaway. The Insurgent Pick-Up can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for GTA$1,795,500.

The vehicle is not meant to be taken for racing around a track, as it's armored and is meant to take down others like the Oppressor MKII. Although the car is not designed keeping speed limits in mind, it still boasts acceptable acceleration and exceptional handling.

The vehicle's heavy armor gives it enough protection to withstand up to three hits by a Rhino Tank, up to nine sticky bombs, up to five direct rocket launcher shots, five rockets, and a minute of constant minigun fire before it can explode.

The vehicle has a turret that provides a 360° coverage, making it an ideal choice to destroy low-flying aircrafts and targets that are close-by. Apart from the turret, there's a machine gun and a .50 caliber minigun as well. It can also be equipped with proximity mines, which can potentially destroy vehicles behind it.

3) Grotti Vigilante

It's probably called the Vigilante since it looks like a Batmobile, a famous fictional vigilante's secret super car. Vigilante provides players with exceptional mobility and weaponry. While it may seem outrageously priced, the vehicle proves to be well worth its price tag of GTA$3,750,000, available in Warstock Cache & Carry.

Even without any upgrades, Vigilante can take on the Oppressor MK II. Its jet-propelled boost will require some practice, but when mastered, players can utilize the vehicle for quick getaways. The top-speed recorded is 147 mph (236.57 km/h) and the fastest lap was 56.425 seconds.

2) Akula

One of the fastest choppers in GTA Online, the Akula is an agile, power-packed vehicle equipped with enough weaponry to win in any situation. It costs a hefty GTA$3,704,050 and can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry. It's a highly responsive chopper with weapons for both the pilot and the co-pilot.

Once the armor is upgraded to the maximum, the chopper will take eighteen heavy sniper rounds before exploding and it can also withstand five explosive rounds from the heavy sniper MK II. Like Hunter, Akula's rotor blades have a separate health pool, allowing the Akula to survive up to four missiles.

The best feature of the chopper is its stealth mode, which allows players to navigate the map without being spotted by any radar, which might come in handy when looking for a quick getaway. Enabling stealth mode disables weapons for the pilot and the copilot.

1) Terrorbyte

Terrorbyte is a must-have vehicle in GTA Online, given the vehicle's multiple purposes. The vehicle is similar to the Mobile Operations Center and costs between GTA$1,375,000 - GTA$3,459,500, purchasable from the Warstock Cache & Carry. The overall cost depends on various customization options.

It's quite similar to the Mobile Operations Center, with an added advantage being the client jobs. Players can access the touchscreen computer inside to launch Steal and Resupply missions. These missions help players generate significant income with every successful mission.

Other features include:

The powerful Nerve Center of the Terrorbyte to command turret and drone stations, allows players to lock onto multiple targets and eliminate them with the multi-lock missile battery.

There's also a Specialized Vehicle Workshop which is useful to customize Oppressor Mk II.

The Terrorbyte's cab is equipped with a powerful updated version of the LSPD's outdated Maverick Scanner.

Players also get access to Client Jobs if they own a Terrorbyte.

All of these features make the Terrorbyte a must-have for every player.

