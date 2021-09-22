Top 5 fastest planes in the GTA Online

In GTA Online, planes are the best means of transportation. It is a wonderful property to buy for those who have money to spare. It is fast, secure, and boasts lethal armaments.

The game has a huge variety of planes, ranging from three hundred seater 747s to military airplanes fitted with homing missiles.

This article features the five quickest airplanes in GTA Online.

5 Fastest planes in GTA 5

5) Buckingham Pyro (358.48 km/h)

The Buckingham Pyro is a military twin-boom fighter jet introduced in the Smuggler's Run update for Grand Theft Auto Online. With outstanding maneuverability, the highest top speed in the game, and good handling, the Pyro is an ideal aircraft for air-to-air combat.

Its one flaw is that the machine gun cannot be upgraded to fire explosive ammo, rendering it worthless in air-to-ground warfare.

4) Western Company Rogue (353.25 km/h)

The Western Company Rogue is a trainer attack plane also included in the Smuggler's Run update for Grand Theft Auto Online. It's essentially an armed version of the Howard, with significantly higher speed and a much larger arsenal of weapons.

Machine guns, explosive cannons, homing missiles, and bombs are among the weapons it can carry. As a result, the Rogue is a fantastic air-to-ground combat asset.

3) Mammoth Hydra (336.75 km/h)

The Hydra is a military VTOL attack jet that debuted with the Heists Update in GTA Online. It is the first accessible military jet in the Grand Theft Auto series.

It's the most advanced aircraft in the game, with the capacity to take off and land vertically, just like a helicopter.

It's equipped with powerful explosive cannons, rockets, and heat-seeking missiles.

2) V-65 Molotok (334.34 km/h)

The V-65 Molotok is another military fighter jet included in the Smuggler's Run update for GTA Online. Despite its age, the V-65 is capable of competing with current aircraft in terms of speed. It's also regarded as one of the game's most powerful planes.

It also has excellent airbrakes, allowing players to come to a complete stop at any time. Unlike other fighter jets, it can easily land on the helipad.

1) Buckingham Howard NX-25 (327.90 km/h)

The Buckingham Howard NX-25 is a fixed-wing aircraft introduced in GTA Online's Smuggler's Run update.

It is a stunt plane and is completely unweaponized. As a result, the Howard is mostly a "fun investment" for RP players and plane enthusiasts.

It possesses insane acceleration, making it one of the fastest aircraft in GTA Online while taking off.

GTA Online boasts an impressive collection of aircraft. Players can be creative with their choices and have tons of fun. Suffice to say, they are spoilt in all gameplay departments.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul