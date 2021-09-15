In GTA 5, motorcycles have their own racing class. They can be a lot of fun to race with, but they can also be frustrating.

It's clear that racing on a motorcycle necessitates a somewhat different racing strategy, which, once mastered, turns into an adrenaline-pumping experience.

Below is a list of the top 5 fastest bikes in GTA 5.

Five Fastest bikes in GTA 5

5) Pegassi Ruffian

Pegassi Ruffian (image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Ruffian is a sports bike that is both swift and adaptable. For $10,000, players may acquire this automobile or simply take it off the streets.

It can reach a top speed of 127.00 miles per hour. It is powered by a water-cooled L3 engine, which gives it exceptional acceleration and a respectable top speed, just like other high-end motorcycles in GTA 5. Its extended wheelbase provides more stability, making cruising at high speeds safer than on other shorter bikes.

It is less nimble than other bikes, making it unsuitable for twisting race circuits. Because of its height, ease of executing wheelies, and light weight, pulling tricks with this bike is extremely simple.

4) Nagasaki Carbon RS

Nagasaki Carbon RS (image via Rockstar Games)

The Nagasaki Carbon RS, a lightweight bike, has a short wheelbase and is very nimble. It can easily perform a wheelie and a stoppie.

The bike only has an average top speed, which is easily beaten by the Pegassi Bati 800. However, its acceleration and maneuverability work as adequate compensation.

3) Pegassi Bati 801

Pegassi Bati 801 (image via Rockstar Games)

Despite its low price of $15,000, the Pegassi Bati 801 has an astounding top speed of 135 mph.

The bike is based on the real-life Ducati 848. It's a very stable and nimble vehicle with great acceleration and handling. When facing uneven terrain, the Bati 801 should be used with caution, as its light body can cause it to be launched or even wasted.

It was surpassed by the Shitzu Hakuchou as of Update 1.16. However, Bati still possesses superior acceleration. The Bati 801 is slower than the similarly priced Dinka Double T, but it is more stable and user-friendly. This makes it a perfect sports bike for novices.

2) Shitzu Hakuchou

Shitzu Hakuchou(image via Rockstar Games)

The Shitzu Hakuchou is one of the fastest bikes in GTA 5, with a top speed of 134 mph and a price tag of $82,000.

It's a robust motorcycle with a sturdy body shell and a strong, powerful engine. The bike's steadiness and bulkiness, on the other hand, can be a disadvantage for inexperienced drivers.

The Hakuchou's ability to do a wheelie can improve its top speed even more.

Its handling, on the other hand, is its Achilles' heel. The Hakuchou's long wheelbase results in a wide turning circle, which, when combined with its 250 kilo weight, leaves a lot to be desired in terms of response when turning.

1) Dinka Akuma

Dinka Akuma (image via GTAWiki.com)

Dinka Akuma is the fastest vehicle in GTA 5, with its acceleration stat maxed out before any upgrades are made. Its top speed is impressive without leaning forward. However, the Akuma is unable to perform wheelies at top speed. This will limit its usage on long straights where motorcycles that can wheelie will easily outrun it.

Dinka Akuma's amazing handling and acceleration characteristics make it a very easy vehicle to drive, albeit at the cost of a low skill cap. As a result, the Akuma is an excellent choice for beginners, but more experienced riders will prefer motorcycles like the Shitzu Hakuchou or Pegassi Bati 801.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul