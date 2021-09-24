Is the Insurgent Pick-Up the best weaponized vehicle in GTA Online?

Weaponized vehicles are a popular choice in GTA Online.

With the game launching impromptu attacks on the player every once in a while and the griefers making online sessions as unbelievably chaotic as possible, it would hardly make sense for users to drive around in unarmoured vehicles. They remain highly susceptible to blowing up at any point and leaving a trail of blood and gore to mourn with a buzzing remote control in their hands.

GTA Online: Is the Insurgent Pick-Up worth all the buzz?

"Ironically named light armored personnel vehicle. Perfect for crushing small rebellions in a dictatorship or wiping out peaceful protests in an alleged democracy. This model is fitted with a turret cannon."

— Warstock Cache & Carry description

Added to GTA Online as part of the Heists update, this light armored personnel vehicle makes for one heck of an investment.

In the looks department, the Insurgent Pick-Up takes inspiration from the Terradyne Armored Vehicles line of tactical armored automobiles, especially the RPV. Like the vehicles it draws inspiration from, it is a dream and privilege to own.

While the vehicle may not perform exceptionally well on the fast track, given that it's a highly bulky car and was not designed keeping speed limits in mind, it boasts acceptable acceleration and nimble handling.

Being an armored vehicle, the Insurgent Pick-Up is more than capable of taking its fair share of mishaps with grace and doesn't shy away from unexpected disasters, which are considered entirely normal, even mandatory, in GTA Online. The car can take 6-7 sticky bombs, 2-3 Tank Shell from a Rhino Tank cannon, five rockets, 4,5 direct Rocket Launcher shots, and less than a minute of constant minigun fire.

All these qualities make the Insurgent Pick-Up an extremely desirable vehicle, but just how good is the insanely popular vehicle at destroying the target and causing chaos in an online lobby?

The Insurgent Pick-Up definitely doesn't disappoint in this highly crucial department either. It comes equipped with a mighty mounted gun, which, while not as devastating as fans might expect, is lethal enough to cause severe damage and keep players from losing their precious life at the hands of a tryhard.

How to get the Insurgent Pick-Up in GTA Online?

The Insurgent Pick-Up can be purchased in GTA Online from Warstock Cache and Carry for $1,795,500.

