5 expensive vehicles in GTA Online that are worth buying

GTA Online is a game with a ridiculous amount of outrageously expensive vehicles. Unsurprisingly, there are a few options where that high price is justified. This listicle will highlight five excellent but costly vehicles that players should know are worthwhile investments.

A few of these entries have Trade Prices, which is a godsend for anybody seeking to be frugal. Some of these Trade Prices can save the player over $1 million, so it's worth unlocking them whenever possible.

Five expensive vehicles worth their high price tags in GTA Online

1) Oppressor Mk II

The Oppressor Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

The infamous flying bike is one of GTA Online's most expensive vehicles. It costs $3,890,250 by default, but players could also get it at its Trade Price of $2,925,000. Either way, buying this vehicle will set one's bank account back a bit.

That said, the Oppressor Mk II is a fantastic purchase for any GTA Online player. It has nearly unrivaled mobility while also having serviceable homing missiles to handle most PVE situations. This bike is extremely easy to use, meaning that even players who are terrible with traditional aircraft can use the Oppressor Mk II with great success.

Upgrading the Oppressor Mk II requires the Terrorbyte, which in turn requires the Nightclub. Needless to say, maximizing one's Oppressor Mk II will cost a lot more than the average vehicle in this game.

2) Deluxo

The Deluxo (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Deluxo is similar to the Oppressor Mk II in that it's a futuristic flying vehicle with an absurd price tag. This expensive vehicle usually costs $4,721,500, but its Trade Price is $3,550,000. Just to put things into perspective, its Trade Price is significantly more expensive than most other vehicles in GTA Online.

A weaponized car with fantastic mobility, thanks to its flight capabilities, is a valuable investment. It's slightly slower than the Oppressor Mk II, but it makes up for it by being a little bit better defensively.

3) B-11 Strikeforce

The B-11 Strikeforce (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some GTA Online vehicles are deceptively good. The B-11 Strikeforce is one of them. While slow by plane standards, the B-11 Strikeforce's exceptional handling, armor, and weaponry make it a superb choice for any GTA Online player seeking to get into dogfights.

It's an expensive plane that costs $3,800,000, but the B-11 Strikeforce is more than capable of hanging with the best aircraft in the skies.

4) Akula

The Akula (Image via Rockstar Games)

If a player wants an expensive aircraft but isn't a fan of planes in general, then the Akula is a good option to consider. This military helicopter costs $3,704,050, although it does have a Trade Price of $2,785,000.

The Akula has a unique stealth mode that can hide the pilot from other players' radars. That's an incredibly beneficial feature to have in a helicopter, especially since it allows one to get from one part of the map to another without having to worry about potential griefing.

5) Kosatka

The Kosatka (Image via Rockstar Games)

Purchasing the Kosatka for $2,200,000 is one of the best investments a player can make in GTA Online. Unlike every other vehicle on this list, the Kosatka's worth comes primarily from the fact that it allows players to perform The Cayo Perico Heist.

Basically, it's a spend money to make money type of situation. Anybody who has done The Cayo Perico Heist before knows that it's one of the best and easiest moneymakers in GTA Online.

Keep in mind that The Cayo Perico Heist can be done solo. Thus, there's no reason not to consider purchasing the Kosatka if one wishes to make a ton of money in this game.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

