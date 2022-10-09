5 great armored vehicles in GTA Online that will protect you from other players

Great armored vehicles are essential to surviving a vicious onslaught from other GTA Online players. The current metagame already has several weaponized cars, motorcycles, and aircraft that wreak havoc.

Any vehicle destroyed by a single missile tends to lack usefulness in Freemode. Thus, it's vital to get an armored vehicle that can survive all bullets and explosives.

However, a good offense is a good defense. Ergo, many of these GTA Online vehicles aren't just durable, but also capable of easily destroying enemies in return.

These five options are bound to entice those trying to survive in such a harsh game.

Five terrific armored vehicles that can withstand several missiles in GTA Online

1) Terrorbyte

The Terrorbyte (Image via Rockstar Games)

Number of homing missiles to destroy a fully upgraded Terrorbyte: 34

The Terrorbyte is one of the best overall vehicles when it comes to withstanding a barrage of rockets. Some vehicles have a limited missile capacity, meaning that the Terrorbyte user can be guaranteed to survive an encounter with them.

The main purpose of using a Terrorbyte is to survive. This armored vehicle has a Multi-lock Missile Battery, giving it a good weapon in some situations. Drive-bys are also possible inside the Terrorbyte, meaning that grounded players in most cars won't be much of an issue.

Not to mention, owning this vehicle is amazing for reasons outside of PvP since Client Jobs are easy, and the ability to modify the Oppressor Mk II is wonderful.

2) Buffalo STX

The Buffalo STX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Number of homing missiles to destroy a fully upgraded Buffalo STX: 12

Several of The Contract's cars had the ability to utilize something known as Imani Tech. The Buffalo STX is one of them, meaning that it's capable of using the Missile Lock-On Jammer.

Thus, while it's not as durable as the Terrorbyte, the Missile Lock-On Jammer means that the driver is much harder to hit. Skilled players who don't rely on homing missiles still need to use nearly a dozen missiles to destroy the Buffalo STX.

3) Toreador

The Toreador (Image via Rockstar Games)

Number of homing missiles to destroy a fully upgraded Toreador: 6

Some people say fight fire with fire, and that's sort of true with the Toreador. It's an armored vehicle that can withstand a few homing missiles while also being a weaponized car at the same time.

It even possesses the ability to go underwater. There are hardly any good vehicles capable of attacking GTA Online players who are fully submerged, meaning that the Toreador has better defensive capabilities than one might initially think.

The Toreador also has infinite homing missiles, meaning that it's always going to be an offensive threat to any grounded or sea-born target.

4) Invade and Persuade Tank

The Invade and Persuade Tank (Image via Rockstar Games)

Number of homing missiles to destroy a fully upgraded Invade and Persuade Tank: 5

Although this RC tank isn't particularly fast, its small size and good defensive profile make it a useful armored vehicle for dealing with other players in GTA Online. It's completely bulletproof, so the main advantage of using this vehicle is against griefers who don't primarily use explosives.

This vehicle also appears to be off the radar, meaning that some GTA Online players will have trouble finding it. The multitude of weapons available to this armored beast also makes it much deadlier than its small size would suggest.

5) B-11 Strikeforce

The B-11 Strikeforce

Number of homing missiles to destroy a fully upgraded B-11 Strikeforce: 6

Some GTA Online players can be exceptionally deadly in the sky. Unfortunately, many good armored vehicles are lousy when it comes to destroying aircraft. Thankfully, something like the B-11 Strikeforce is a godsend when it comes to aerial fights.

Its excellent handling makes its low speed less of an issue, especially since it can easily attack other aircraft from behind.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes