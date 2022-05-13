Why GTA Online players should consider buying the Invade and Persuade RC Tank

RC tanks are often seen as vehicles that GTA Online players only use to have fun and bother other players. But there is an RC vehicle that is really unique and useful - the Invade and Persuade RC Tank.

Although the majority of other tanks might be better for players to use, Invade and Persuade RC Tank still has some really interesting features that players might find pretty handy.

This is the only Tank class RC vehicle that players can buy and this article will provide some reasons why GTA Online players should consider getting this tank.

Reasons why players should get Invade and Persuade RC Tank in GTA Online

Unique Design

After gaining control of the tank in GTA Online, the player will de-spawn from the free mode lobby. When the player exits control of the tank, either by choice or because the tank is destroyed, they will respawn in the lobby near where they first took control.

The vehicle has mixed properties between RC Bandito and normal-sized tanks: it accelerates fairly quickly and turns reasonably well.

Due to its small size and thin profile, the car can fit through doors and into areas that other vehicles cannot (though some interiors will automatically cause it to be destroyed).

The RC Tank, like the Rhino Tank and the Khanjali, can easily run over people and other players, and if rolled for too long, can crush them. Overall, the vehicle is best suited for stable roadways and is better equipped to combat in closed areas.

Special Abilities

The vehicle has a power hop feature that allows it to jump. The gain in vertical height is substantially more than on the RC Bandito, allowing it to easily scale tiny barriers and walls, as well as reach the tops of short buildings like suburban houses.

The RC Tank also stays invisible on the map, giving enemy players a hard time while locating it.

Armor

Despite its small size, the RC Tank is capable of withstanding many direct missile explosions and is virtually unharmed by normal gunfire. Similar to tanks and APCs, when the vehicle is seriously damaged, a beeping sound can be heard to signal the situation.

Weapons

The vehicle is equipped with a small turret that operates similarly to tanks, with a quick rotation and elevation speed similar to the APC's stock gun.

GTA Online players can further customize the tank and upgrade the weapons by adding in a Flamethrower, which has a very short effective range but is lethal against non-armored players and NPCs. It can also burn cars in a reasonable amount of time.

Players can also add charged rockets that act like normal rocket launchers in the game. But the most effective weapon to add is the Plasma cannon that performs similarly to the plasma cannons featured on the "Future Shock" line of Arena vehicles, with a substantially higher fire rate and total damage than the baseline gun.

All of these features come together to make Invaded and Persuade RC Tank a pretty fun and useful vehicle for GTA Online players.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Edited by Saman