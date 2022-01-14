5 fastest tanks in GTA Online

Tanks aren't known for their speed in GTA Online, but one has to wonder how they compare against each other.

Most tanks are ridiculously slow, but there are a few exceptions. Their main asset in GTA Online is immense attacking power. Military tanks can blow up almost anything in sight. These armored vehicles can also protect themselves from enemy gunfire, however, speed is sacrificed for heavy offensive and defensive power.

Nonetheless, players can always compare their overall top speeds. While speed isn't the main factor in buying a tank, it's definitely something to consider. This article will pretty much cover the majority of tanks in this game. Credit goes to vehicle expert Broughy1322, who made these calculations himself.

Fives GTA Online tanks based on their fastest speed

5) Invade and Persuade RC Tank (26.75 mph)

Out of all the military tanks in GTA Online, this is the only RC vehicle in its class. The player using it will automatically de-spawn from the lobby. They will return if the tank is destroyed or the player leaves willingly.

This RC Tank is one of the slowest vehicles in the entire game. It can't even reach a top speeds of 27 miles per hour. It also lacks the size and weight to overpower larger vehicles, putting it at an added disadvantage.

4) Rhino Tank (40.50 mph)

The classic Rhino tank has always been a favorite for nostalgic players. Due to its sheer weight, this military vehicle moves slowly. However, players can try going faster by using its explosive cannon for momentum.

This used to be a powerful weapon in GTA Online. Unfortunately, it has been nerfed multiple times since the game's release. The Rhino is no longer competitively viable in populated lobbies.

3) TM-02 Khanjali (42 mph)

As a result of its acceleration, the Khanjali is slightly faster than a Rhino tank. Its performance upgrades also make it easier to control. Such improvements include tighter handling and better traction. Players will move at a far quicker pace with this vehicle, which is greatly appreciated.

2) HVY APC Tank (63 mph)

This heavy tank combines speed and power with its offensive capabilities. It's much faster than the previous vehicles on this list. However, it isn't anywhere near the top of its class.

Players can use this vehicle in conjunction with the Anti-Aircraft Trailer. There is a lot of potential to be realized with the APC in GTA Online. While the tank can attack enemies on land, the trailer can defend against flying vehicles.

1) HVY Apocalypse Scarab (119.50 mph)

There is no comparison between the top speed of this vehicle and the rest. The Apocalypse Scarab quickly picks up speed, with a record of 119.50 miles per hour. No other tank gets close to catching up to this one.

It is considered a lightweight tank in GTA Online, and hence, it won't overpower other vehicles in its class. Of course, it has much better maneuverability, which can help it survive in explosive situations.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

