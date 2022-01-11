How powerful is the TM-02 Khanjali in GTA Online?

If any GTA Online players are interested in a tank, perhaps they can go with the TM-02 Khanjali.

The TM-02 Khanjali is a superior alternative to the classic Rhino tank. Its powerful weaponry makes it perfect for engaging in combat. Of course, with great power comes greater responsibility. GTA online players need to be careful in how they use this armored vehicle.

For the next few days, GTA Online is currently selling it at a 25% discount. By comparison, the Rhino tank is sold at a 40% discount, which is a testament to the Khanjali’s power. A fully upgraded tank will cause widespread damage throughout the entire city.

The TM-02 Khanjali still has its uses in GTA Online

Players might remember this military tank from the Doomsday Heist update. This is rather fitting, given the Khanjali's destructive capabilities. Its most impressive features are its wide range of weapons. Of course, players should perform a little bit of research beforehand.

Price and performance

Warstock Cache and Carry sells all kinds of military vehicles. The TM-02 Khanjali is one of their most expensive at $3,850,350. Gratefully, players can get it marked down at a trade price of $2,895,000.

The Khanjali is a slower vehicle, but it does move slightly faster than most tanks. It's quick enough to run over most vehicles without causing explosions. This helps protect the Khanjali from unnecessary damage.

By comparison, the Rhino can hurt itself by destroying other vehicles, simply by getting caught in the explosions. The Khanjali overrides this weakness thanks to its marginally better speed.

Offensive capabilities

The Khanjali's true power lies within its weaponry. With the right players, it can destroy most targets within a matter of seconds. GTA Online players can install the following tools of mass destruction:

Tank Cannon (A regular tank cannon, similar to the Rhino)

(A regular tank cannon, similar to the Rhino) Railgun Cannon (Fires with an extremely rapid force)

(Fires with an extremely rapid force) Machine Gun (A mounted weapon with a good fire rate)

(A mounted weapon with a good fire rate) Grenade Launcher (Can automatically lock onto enemies)

(Can automatically lock onto enemies) Proximity Mines (Can be used to caused powerful explosions)

Of course, players need to be careful with the proximity mines. Otherwise, they may accidentally blow themselves up in an explosion. Some of these weapons also require another player, such as the machine gun.

The TM-02 Khanjali is a fully customizable tank. Players can also modify it at a Vehicle Workshop, which is located inside a Facility. These upgrades will improve the tank's performance, such as its durability and braking power. A fully upgraded Khanjali will be able to survive most explosions.

In conclusion

The TM-02 Khanjali is a very good tank by GTA Online standards. It performs rather well in most categories, particularly its offensive power. However, some players may balk at the ridiculous price tag.

Players will have to save a lot of money just to buy this tank. If a player is currently struggling to make ends meet, they should avoid the Khanjali. On the other hand, if they have room to spare, it wouldn't hurt to have one in their garage.

