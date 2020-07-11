GTA Online: How to switch seats in a car

GTA Online has many vehicles, including armoured ones, to offer to its players.

Cars play an important role in the game, from helping complete missions to moving around the large map.

Switching seats in GTA Online while driving cars (Image: YouTube)

Driving is an intrinsic part of GTA Online. You can drive around in your car to just enjoy the open world that the game has to offer, or you can indulge in some races. Cars are also important for fulfilling certain heist missions in GTA Online.

While driving some cars might be easy, some others are difficult, and many players sometimes get confused as to how to defeat enemies while driving. Also ,if you want to shoot while driving, it is possible only if your vehicle is already equipped with firearms.

Similarly, we will look at another issue, that of changing seats while driving, in this article.

How to change seats while driving in GTA Online

The only way you will be able to shoot with from inside a car is if you are on the passenger seat. This brings us to the question: How to change seats while driving a car in GTA Online.

As per the opinions of people on Reddit, there is no key/button that can automatically allow you to change your place from the driver’s seat to the passenger’s seat. The only way you can change the seat is if you get out of the car and enter from the opposite side.

An APC in GTA Online (Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

There are only two land vehicles which are an exception to the above rule, according to a few people on Reddit. These are the APC and Dune FAV. APC is an armoured assault vehicle, while the Dune is an armed version of the Dune Buggy in GTA Online.

However, in case of a Tula in GTA Online, you can change the seat if you press the ‘H’ key several times, according to someone on Reddit. You can also hold right on the directional pad to switch between the co-pilot’s seat and the seat of the turret.