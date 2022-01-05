5 fastest HVY vehicles in GTA Online

Speed meets power with GTA Online's HVY Industries, a manufacturer that focuses on military vehicles.

True to its name, most HVY vehicles weigh a lot and tend to be slow. Regardless, some of them have been GTA Online staples for a long time. It's likely that players ran into one of these vehicles at some point. Some examples include the Nightshark and Insurgent Pick-Up.

GTA Online players might not outspeed anyone in their HVY vehicles. However, they can make up for it with offensive capabilities. A few of these vehicles pack a real mean punch, such as the Apocalypse Scarab. Sometimes top speed isn't everything with the HVY brand.

Speedy HVY vehicles that can be found in GTA Online

5) Insurgent Pick-Up Custom (99.25 mph)

This variant is slightly faster than the normal Insurgent, which has a top speed of 98.25 miles per hour. Along with the Nightshark, these vehicles are very commonplace in GTA Online.

Despite the rather low speed, this vehicle can save the player's life. They have some of the best defensive armor in the entire game. Players can withstand several rocket missiles in a row. Considering the state of GTA Online lobbies, this is definitely for the better.

4) Nightshark (104.75 mph)

The Nightshark is yet another reliable HVY vehicle. Its great defensive power allows it to freely roam lobbies. GTA Online players should fully upgrade it for the best possible results.

Thanks to its good acceleration, the Nightshark will quickly reach top speeds. It can also push other vehicles out of the way, all without losing its speed.

3) Barrage (108.75 mph)

This weaponized ATV is quite a heavy hitter in GTA Online. Due to its lightweight design, it goes much faster than most HVY vehicles. What really helps its top speed is its ability to traverse various terrains. Players will rarely be stopped dead in their tracks.

The Barrage also uses very powerful weaponry, such as machine guns and a grenade launcher. This makes it an excellent vehicle to chase down enemies.

2) Skylift (119 mph)

Unlike most HVY vehicles on this list, the Skylift is made for the skies. This military aircraft is slightly better in GTA Online than it was in Ballad of Gay Tony. Players can use it to transport other vehicles in the game.

The controls are more responsive now, thanks to a lighter design. GTA Online players will have an easier time flying this vehicle. However, the Skylift is prone to very heavy damage due to its poor durability.

1) Apocalypse Scarab (119.5 mph)

This powerful vehicle is one of the faster-tracked ones in GTA Online. Players can rely on its armor for some extra protection if they can't outrun enemies. Low suspension can be beneficial in this regard.

The Apocalypse Scarab can use various upgrades, such as the ability to jump. It can also blast away vehicles with various bombs, such as Kinetic or EMP mines. However, players need to fully upgrade this vehicle first.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

