Top 5 heaviest vehicles in GTA Online

The heaviest vehicles in GTA Online are either massive planes or military weapons.

Most of these vehicles can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry. However, the heaviest vehicles can also weigh down on the wallet. Every single one is notoriously expensive, and some of them are worth millions. These vehicles usually have special abilities to justify the costs.

GTA Online introduced some of the heaviest vehicles in the entire series. Their speed also depends on the type of vehicle. GTA Online players sometimes have to sacrifice their speed for extra strength. These weights have been calculated by YouTuber Broughy1322.

GTA Online: Five of the heaviest vehicles in the game

5) Titan (38,000 KG)

One would think the Titan would be heavier than it really is. Surprisingly, it's not the heaviest vehicle in GTA Online. It only weighs in at 38,000 kilograms. Players can buy it for $2,000,000. Unlike most vehicles on this list, the Titan is available at Elitás Travel.

The Cargo Plane from GTA 5 has the same weight as the Titan. This is despite the clear difference in size. However, it's not available in GTA Online. Therefore, the Cargo Plane cannot make this list.

4) Volatol (40,000 KG)

GTA Online players who use the RM-10 Bombushka will feel right at home. The Volatol controls very similarly. Despite the price tag of $3,724,000, it's one of the slowest aircraft vehicles.

The Volatol has low maneuverability, which can be problematic in populated lobbies. It does have offensive and defensive countermeasures. However, its weight does hold it down considerably.

3) HVY Chernobog (40,000 KG)

In terms of weight, the Chernobog is tied with the Volatol. Both of these spots are interchangeable on this list. Due to its military weaponry, Chernobog costs $3,311,700. Appropriately, the company it belongs to is called HVY.

GTA Online players will make good use of the rocket system. It has a locking feature that can reach a thousand meters. Players can also use their sheer power to run over nearby vehicles. It does suffer from a lack of defense, however. The Chernobog could use an update to make it more viable.

2) RO-86 Alkonost (55,000 KG)

Out of all the heaviest vehicles in GTA Online, this one is the most expensive. This strategic bomber costs $4,350,000. Despite weighing at 55,000 kilograms, the Alkonost boasts great top speed. It can go 167.50 miles per hour.

Its sheer weight does bring down its performance. GTA Online players will have a difficult time trying to land or take off. At the very least, the Alkonost can protect itself with weapons and countermeasures.

1) Rhino Tank (60,000 KG)

Sadly, the Rhino tank lacks viability in the current metagame. At the very least, it's the heaviest vehicle in GTA Online. This powerful tank has been a staple of the entire series ever since the first game.

GTA Online players can buy it for $1,500,000. It was once a very tough vehicle to blow up. However, subsequent updates from GTA Online have nerfed this considerably. The Rhino tank is also very slow due to its heavy weight.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Also Read

Which heavy duty GTA Online vehicle do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below!

Edited by R. Elahi