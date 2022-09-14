How to get Vigilante missions in GTA 5 with mods

Vigilante missions are a series of side missions that are present in almost all of the major older GTA games and have since become an iconic part of them, especially in the case of GTA 4. These missions typically give GTA players a chance to act as Vigilantes and eliminate dangerous criminals.

This series of side missions has gained a strong cult following in recent years, with fans claiming that these always stand out above the rest of the missions in Grand Theft Auto titles, allowing them to engage in much more morally righteous activities.

Unfortunately, these missions weren't exactly present in GTA 5, or at least in their original iterations, and were mostly relegated to short bounty hunting missions for Trevor.

However, if one wishes to relive the glory days of Vigilante missions, they may just download the GTA 4 vigilante mission mod for Grand Theft Auto 5. This article provides additional information on this subject.

Here is how players can get Vigilante mission mod for GTA 5

The recommended mod for players is Grand Theft Auto 4 Vigilante Missions 6.0.1, created by JustDancePC. However, before one gets it, they need to look at the requirements and other recommended mods JustDancePc has provided for it to work flawlessly.

The following are the prerequisite mods that one needs to download and install before getting the Grand Theft Auto 4 Vigilante Missions 6.0.1:

The latest version of ScriptHookV

The latest version of ScriptHookVDotNet

LemonUI

Open All Interiors and online maps enabled

Online Interiors

World Of Variety

All of these mods are available on gta5-mods.com. Now, players just have to install these and then the main mod, which they can do by simply selecting and dragging the 'VigilanteMissions.dl' and 'VigilanteMissionsConfig.ini' files into their script folder.

How can players play Vigilante mission in GTA 5?

To start these missions, players need to get into a police car and press the "E" key (if they are on a PC) to access the computer, or they can just press the right D-pad if they are on a console. Here, they will get access to the Most Wanted and Current Crimes tab.

The Most Wanted are the vigilante missions that are created by the modders themselves while current crimes are missions that are randomly generated.

If players complete 10 missions in a row from the above-mentioned crime list, they will unlock a special vigilante mission. Here is the list of criminals that JustDance PC has provided:

Wang Fang

Tony Mussolini

Martin Madrazo

Frank Abagnale

Ted Bundy

Song Jiang

Catherine Kerkow

Harry "Taco" Bowman

Heisenberg

Billy "The Beaut" Russo

The Joker (unlocked after completing 15 missions)

Here are all the events that can take place in the Current Crimes tab:

Assault: Random civilian is being robbed by a criminal

Gang activity: Wanted gang was spotted, hunt them down

Stolen vehicle: The criminal is trying to get away with a stolen vehicle

Suspect on the run: The suspect is trying to get away from the crime scene on foot

Mass shooter: Random psycho shooting at civilians, the police, and even the player

Fleeca bank robbery

Pacific Standard bank robbery

There are many other important features that also come with this mod, such as a save feature that will save players' progress whenever they complete a Most Wanted list mission. They will also get a stats menu that showcases all of the progress and failures they have gone through while doing these missions.

