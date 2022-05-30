How to be a cop in GTA Vice City: Cop outfit and Vigilante guide

In GTA Vice City, players have the freedom to do anything they want except for a few limitations. Because of this, most tend to take part in criminal activities and cause mayhem everywhere they go.

But it would be unfair to say that GTA Vice City does not give any option to do some good as users can become police officers and fight injustices in this game.

So for those still wondering how they can become police officers and fight crime, this article will guide them to acquire a cop uniform and start the Vigilante missions to get fully immersed in their police roleplay.

How to become a cop and do Vigilante missions in GTA Vice City

Acquiring the cop outfit

The cop uniform in the game is worn by Vice City Police Department officers. It is made up of a light brown shirt, a white T-shirt, brown slacks, and brown shoes and can be outfit obtained from the Washington Beach Police Station.

Gamers can unlock this uniform and wear it during the "Cop Land" mission, in which Tommy Vercetti and Lance Vance steal VCPD uniforms from two cops. Tommy can also transform into one in No Escape after infiltrating the Washington Beach Police Station to apprehend Cam Jones.

Players can enter the Washington Beach Police Station wearing the suit without drawing police attention, but any other infringement will result in a wanted status. They can also enter Fort Baxter Air Base without drawing military attention, albeit attacking soldiers would result in retaliation.

Thus, having a cop uniform is helpful in the game regardless of whatever users want to do with it.

How to start Vigilante Missions in GTA Vice City

Vigilante side missions are vehicle missions present in almost all of the 3D Universe games, Grand Theft Auto 4, and Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars. Gamers must track down and murder the identified targets within a time restriction.

When they are not in the middle of a mission, players can engage in Vigilante missions while being in a Law Enforcement vehicle at any moment. Even in GTA Vice City, they are tasked with chasing down and executing criminals in various locations across the city during these missions.

Users must initially get a police vehicle and hunt down their first target. However, once the missions begin, they must not stop until they have completed all levels. If they fail or quit, they will be returned to the first level, which is why gamers must ensure they have enough time to complete this task before beginning it.

There are over 12 levels that they must conquer to accomplish this entire mission.

Completing all Vigilante mission levels in GTA Vice City

Vigilante missions in GTA Vice City are known to be notoriously hard. As they comprise 12 levels, the difficulty increases with each level.

If players reach level 12, they will be confronted by up to a dozen crooks split over three cars. Their positions are highlighted on their map, so users will never be confused about finding them.

They cannot even stay inside their car for more than a minute as it will trigger the mission to end, and if they don't kill the enemy quickly, they will run out of time, or the new cars will spawn for the enemies.

Hence, it is safe to say that this mission is tricky, so the best way to tackle this would be to equip a powerful weapon that deals heavy damage or starts missions with a fast police car like the VCPD Cheetah or the Hunter.

Gamers will be rewarded with cash for each level and gain a new achievement called "Running Rampant."

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

