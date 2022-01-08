5 best GTA Vice City mods in 2022

GTA Vice City is over 18 years old now, yet several PC gamers are still modding and playing the game. While the Definitive Edition has brought several improvements, the original game delivers an entirely different experience.

Playing the original game in 2022 without any mod is almost unheard of. Nearly every other player uses a few mods in their game. Here are 5 of the best mods they need to install this year:

GTA Vice City mods: Some of the best mods to improve the game in 2022

5) Classic AXIS

Classic AXIS attempts to implement a GTA San Andreas-like camera control scheme for GTA Vice City. In the vanilla game, the camera can feel quite restrictive, something that's not really fit for an open-world game.

This mod fixes both the on-foot and vehicle camera and adds the ability for them to rotate freely. It makes Vice City more accessible to modern gamers with more intuitive camera controls.

Download here

4) Vice City Neons

The most iconic aspect of Vice City is the 80s neon-lit esthetic that makes it stand apart from other locations in the GTA games. However, the neon-lighting in the original GTA Vice City is not as impressive as those from GTA Vice City Stories, a PSP/PS2/PS3 exclusive game.

This mod improves the lighting considerably, making it brighter and more colorful. It enhances the overall feel of the game, making the atmosphere more convincing.

Download here

3) SkyGfx

Most GTA San Andreas gamers who like to mod their game begin with SkyGfx. The mod restores the ambiance of the original PS2 game, with various options that can significantly improve the PC version's visuals.

The same mod has now been remade for GTA Vice City, and it improves the visuals of the game similarly.

Download here

2) Essentials

This package consists of some of the essential mods for GTA Vice City, most of which are considered essentials. Players can simply download this single package instead of downloading a bunch of fixes.

Besides some of the more common ones, such as SilentPatch and ThirteenAG's Widescreen Fix, it includes some other mods required for modding, such as ModLoader and CLEO.

Download here

1) Cheat Menu by Grinch

Cheat Menus, trainers, and CLEO mod menus have long been used for the GTA games. However, this latest Cheat Menu for Vice City is far more advanced than anything ever released before.

It has a user-friendly interface and comes with many options that aren't available in any other cheat menu. The mod author has also made similar mod menus for GTA San Andreas, Mafia, and Gun.

Download here

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha