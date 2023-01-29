Top 5 fastest SUV cars in GTA Online (2023)

There is no shortage of quick SUV cars in GTA Online in 2023. The Los Santos Drug Wars update even introduced the fastest vehicle in this class.

Naturally, some gamers might be curious to know about some of the speediest SUVs and some important details pertaining to them.

It is vital to mention that the top speeds listed here were documented by Broughy1322.

Also, "fastest" used here is solely about those metrics and not necessarily about the lap time, a different stat that some racers might wish to know.

Five of the fastest SUV cars in GTA Online

5) Rebla GTS (123.5 mph)

The Rebla GTS (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Rebla GTS is an all-around good SUV when it comes to its performance stats. Being the fifth-fastest in its vehicle class is a testament to that claim.

Some GTA Online players might overlook this car since it's not the flashiest vehicle around and its customization options are rather standard.

Nonetheless, it's still a good car to get, and it would be the third fastest in its vehicle class if HSW mods were disabled.

Keep in mind that hosts can disable HSW mods in races, so that feat is still relevant on the next-gen consoles.

4) Novak (126 mph)

The Novak (Image via Rockstar Games)

Up next is the Novak, and it's yet another great SUV. It's quite similar to the Rebla GTS in several ways, except with two main advantages:

The Novak is faster. The Novak costs nearly half as much as the Rebla GTS.

GTA Online players should see the Novak as a cheap, viable option for races.

It doesn't cost as much as the Rebla GTS or the HSW vehicles, yet unfortunately for the Novak, the next car is cheaper by nearly $100K.

3) Toros (127.50 mph)

The Toros (Image via Rockstar Games)

According to Broughy1322's data, the Toros had the best lap time and top speed of any non-HSW SUV in GTA Online.

Gamers on the PS4 and Xbox One ports will find that the Toros is the fastest car in its class.

Also, the Toros' price is insanely low for how good it is in GTA Online. It only costs $498,000, yet it easily outperforms some other cars that cost well over $1 million.

Do note that the front bumpers affect its traction more than spoilers, like in most other vehicles.

2) Astron Custom w/ HSW mods (137 mph)

The Astron Custom (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Astron Custom used to be the fastest SUV in GTA Online when it first debuted. However, that title only applies to the HSW version.

Without HSW mods, the Astron Custom's top speed is only 119.25 mph, putting it firmly behind the previous three entries on this list.

Nevertheless, it's now the second-fastest car in its vehicle class when fully upgraded.

It's worth noting that the Astron and Astron Custom are two separate automobiles, and the former is not needed to acquire the latter.

1) Issi Rally w/ HSW mods (138.25 mph)

The Issi Rally (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars has introduced the new fastest SUV in the game: the Issi Rally.

Like with the Astron Custom, the Issi Rally only holds this title due to possessing HSW modifications. Otherwise, it would only go up to 116.75 mph rather than the impressive 138.25 mph.

One main downside here is that the Issi Rally is the most expensive vehicle on this list when one includes its default price plus the HSW upgrade cost.

Worst of all, it was only available for a limited time until February 1, 2023. Players who did not get it by then would have to wait for it to return later at an unspecified date.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

