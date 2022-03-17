GTA Online Pfister Astron Custom review: Price, performance, customization, and more

The new version of GTA Online is out for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. There were many enhancements, but as far as Expansions go, there are only two. A new vehicle workshop at the LS Car Meet (Hao's Special Works) and five new and exclusive cars.

A new SUV has been added to the mix in Online and it is called the Pfister Astron Custom. The older version of the car was called the Astron. This article provides more information about the Astron Custom.

Information about the Pfister Astron Custom in GTA Online Next-gen

The Pfister Astron Custom is an exclusive vehicle for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers on GTA Online Next-gen. The car is heavily based off of the Porsche Macan. The resemblance is quite noticeable once someone sees the wheels, sides, grille, and headlights. The rear, however, bears a significant resemblance to the first-gen Audi Q3.

The SUV's custom variant is slightly different from its older stock variant. The clearest difference is the addition of a wide body kit to the custom. Other than that, Astron Custom also gets a Pfister badge on the door, chrome-lipped carbon roof rails, and most importantly eligibility to become a HSW (Hao's Special Works) car in GTA Online.

The Pfister Astron Custom is available on the Legendary Motorsport Website and can be purchased for $1.7 million. It costs roughly $140,000 more than the stock variant

Pfister Astron Custom HSW Upgrade

The Astron Custom becomes a whole new beast after the HSW touch (Image via Rockstar)

The HSW vehicle workshop at the LS Car Meet only works on certain rides and luckily, the Astron Custom is one of them. HSW specializes in performance upgrades and does not really offer dramatic cosmetic changes in transformation (like Benny's). The main aspects improved by Hao are the Top-Speed and Acceleration.

The Astron Custom HSW upgrades can be applied for GTA$ 395,000. After the conversion, the car will be able to equip:

HSW Brakes: $ 60,000

HSW Engine Tune: $ 60,000

HSW Liveries: $50,000

HSW Suspension: $7,500

HSW Transmission: $50,000

HSW Stage 3 Turbo: $100,000

Once all the performance upgrades are applied, the Pfister Astron Custom gains 3 notches on the second acceleration bar and a notch on the top-speed bar. HSW Modded Astron Custom is also the fastest SUV in the game with a top speed of 220 kmph (137 mph).

Customization

The Pfister Astron Custom in GTA Online sadly does not get any new cosmetic items, even with the HSW transformation. There are two new liveries though. One can be purchased after the HSW upgrade and the other needs to be unlocked by completing HSW Time Trials.

