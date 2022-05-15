5 SUVs worth buying in GTA Online in 2022

SUVs are an amazing class of vehicles beloved by the majority of the GTA Online community. Not only are they strong, fast, and reliable, but they are also a prevalent mode of transportation among GTA Online players, especially during heist missions.

SUVs are rugged vehicles that can accommodate a large number of passengers. If players further modify them, these vehicles can also become a lethal threat against enemies.

Because of this, GTA Online provides players with many different options regarding SUVs. This article aims to help players out by giving recommendations for five of the best SUVs in the game.

5 SUVs players should buy in GTA Online

5) Declasse Granger 3600LX

The Declasse Granger 3600LX is a four-door full-size SUV included in The Contract update for Grand Theft Auto Online. Due to its single-cam V8 engine and very sturdy 4x4 architecture with 4-speed transmission, the Granger 3600LX is a powerhouse.

While it has a lower peak speed and acceleration than the previous edition, the extra modifications provide it with a significant edge. Similar to RC Bandito, the Invade, and Persuade Tank, the Granger 3600LX can be modified with a Remote Control Unit, which allows the vehicle to be driven remotely.

It features great explosive protection in general, as well as bullet-resistant windows that can survive 15 rounds from most rifles before shattering. The vehicle can be equipped with two front-facing machine guns and a Slick Proximity Mines, which burst a large amount of oil on the surface, causing vehicles passing over it to lose control.

4) Bravado Gresley

The Bravado Gresley is a four-door SUV with a powerful engine and sporty appearance. It does not take off as quickly as one would hope, but it is still faster than most other SUVs.

Despite its lower ride stance, this vehicle has excellent off-road capabilities. The car is a good choice among SUVs in its class, and it features a four-wheel-drive system that is only useful on rocky terrain, making it better off-road than on-road.

Gresley is one of the few SUVs in GTA Online with an automatic locking differential. When the car is driven off-road, the AWD system kicks in and can be seen in action when spinning the wheels, inclining steep hills, or pushing against a fixed object, causing all four wheels to spin effectively.

3) Lampadati Novak

Lampadati Novak is a high-end crossover SUV featured in GTA Online as part of the continuation of The Diamond Casino & Resort update.

Novak, in comparison to most SUVs, is a fantastic performer in its class, with good speed and acceleration, although slightly behind the sportier Toros.

Its handling is excellent, allowing it to endure most curves and weave through traffic with ease, and its off-road capabilities are excellent for driving along dirt roads and ascending steep hills.

Novak is powered by a V-shaped engine with an 8-speed transmission in a front-engine, all-wheel-drive configuration with a 40-60 front to rear distribution.

2) Ubermacht Rebla GTS

Übermacht Rebla GTS is another luxury SUV featured in Grand Theft Auto Online as part of The Diamond Casino Heist update. The SUV is a newer, sportier version of the Rebla from GTA 4, which has been enlarged and modernized while maintaining the main SUV design.

The plastic trim around the windows, half-colored rear-view mirrors and a distinctive panoramic roof dominate the greenhouse area, offering a first-person view of the sky, best seen from the back seats.

For an SUV, the Rebla GTS has adequate traction, and while understeer is difficult at high speeds, it is nevertheless competitive in races against other SUVs and is very capable off-road. Crash deformation is also outstanding.

1) Pegassi Toros

Pegassi Toros is the best SUV for players to buy in GTA Online. It was featured in the game as part of the Arena War update.

Toros is an SUV with incredible engine power, similar to its real-life equivalent. It has good acceleration and a very high top speed, to the point where it can compete in drag races against high-end sports cars like the Schafter V12, the Z-Type, the XA-21, or even the Adder.

The Toros is powered by a V12 engine similar in design to the Infernus Classic and Torero. It's paired to an 8-speed transmission in a front-engine, all-wheel-drive configuration (40 percent front, 60 percent rear distribution).

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi