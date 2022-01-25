GTA San Andreas Redditor proves that First Person camera bug isn't exclusive to Definitive Edition

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition received a lot of flak from angry fans following its buggy launch. One glitch that garnered a lot of attention was the first person (hood) camera bug on the Hydra and the Quadbike in GTA San Andreas.

When players switched to the hood camera and pressed the rear view button, CJ's face would take up their screens. A Redditor has recently proved that this bug was also present in the original game and it was never removed.

Redditor proves that hood camera bug popularized by GTA San Andreas DE was also present in the original game

In the above video posted on the r/GTA subreddit, a Redditor named RealWchan demonstrates the hood camera bug in original GTA San Andreas, which works on Hydra jet fighter as well as Quadbike. Players can experience this hilarious bug when they switch to the hood/bumper camera.

All they have to do is to press the button for the rear view option. Instead of switching the camera to the rear bumper of the vehicle, players are given a view of the interior. That is, the camera recognizes the dashboard as the vehicle's rear. The result is an extremely close-up view of CJ's face, which is absolutely hilarious.

The post blew up on the subreddit with over 2,000 upvotes. According to another Redditor, this bug is also present in GTA 5. However, the hood camera isn't as popular in that game, since the Enhanced Edition already has a first-person camera.

However, it might be an intended feature in the HD Universe games, as players get a more cinematic experience from it, as characters inside the vehicles do talk and react during missions.

Other Redditors came in defense of the criticism pointed towards the Definitive Edition. According to them, even though this was a known bug (or feature) in the original games, it wasn't much of an issue. However, they do acknowledge that CJ looks more unpleasant in the Definitive Edition.

Not all players were happy to see this ‘feature’ get removed from the game.

Rockstar patched out most of the bugs from the Definitive Edition games with some major patches, including the hood camera bug.

Most players, especially die-hard fans of the original trilogy, are already aware of the bug. However, their voices were drowned out when every fan hopped on the bandwagon of hating on the Definitive Edition games.

Edited by Saman