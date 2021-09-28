5 most expensive sports cars in GTA Online

The most expensive sports cars in GTA Online can reach upwards of a few million dollars.

Great performance comes with a heavy price tag, and most players are unable to afford these sports cars. The only feasible method is either grinding a few heists or buying Shark Cards.

Sports cars tend to have excellent top speed. They also boast good handling and acceleration. GTA Online players can make the most of their money with these expensive sports cars.

Five of the most expensive sports cars from GTA Online

5) Dinka Jester RR ($1,970,000)

Los Santos Tuners was a major update for GTA Online. It released several expensive sports cars, and one of them is the Jester RR. The price tag might be unsettling to most players. However, it makes up for it with great performances.

The Jester RR is one of the better sports cars from Los Santos Tuners. Players will have responsive control over this vehicle, and its overall stats are quite good. Despite its precision, however, it can oversteer from time to time.

4) Karin Calico GTF ($1,995,000)

GTA Online players often consider the Calico GTF to be the top of its class. It's one of the most used sports cars in GTA Online. It has excellent top speed and acceleration, along with careful handling.

The Calico GTF is a versatile sports car. It can be a getaway vehicle or a competitive street racer. This is an indubitably valuable purchase for GTA Online players.

3) Annis ZR380 ($2,138,640)

Expensive sports cars go hand-in-hand with Los Santos Tuners. However, GTA Online players need to think carefully about their purchases. Unfortunately, the ZR350 is outclassed by its competitors, such as the Jester RR.

Interestingly, GTA San Andreas players will recognize this vehicle. The ZR350 made its original appearance in CJ's story. It finally makes its return in GTA Online. Unsurprisingly, the ZR350 mainly serves its purpose as a nostalgic vehicle.

2) Overflod Imorgon ($2,165,000)

This electric vehicle can be moderately useful. They offer impressive feats in handling and acceleration. Unlike most sports cars, it does not lose traction so easily. GTA Online players can reliably make turns at high speeds.

Unfortunately, its top speed is rather lacking. Despite being one of the most expensive sports cars, its speed leaves a lot to be desired.

1) Grotti Itali RSX ($3,465,000)

The Itali RSX is easily the most expensive sports car on this list. It sells for a whopping $3,465,000. To put it into perspective, it's the only sports car within the three million range. The second most expensive is only two million.

Regardless, the Itali RSX is a great vehicle. GTA Online players should take full advantage of its top speed and acceleration. It's a viable option for competitive street races. However, its high cost is a major drawback.

Players with enough funds should add these expensive sports cars to their vast collection. Blends of elegance and performance, these vehicles are in a class of their own.

