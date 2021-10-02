Ubermacht Rebla GTS in GTA Online: All you need to know

The Ubermacht Rebla GTS is a luxury SUV in GTA Online that was featured in the game as part of The Diamond Casino Heist update. For players looking for a larger vehicle that has ramming power as well as good speed, the Rebla GTS is definitely their best bet.

With a large catalog of cars, bikes, and helicopters in GTA Online, players are truly spoiled for choice. The Rebla GTS is a highly customizable SUV with a lot of premium upgrades that players can get. The car also comes with a few sporty livery options with a large sunroof.

The Rebla GTS is an upgraded version of the Ubermacht Rebla from GTA 4 that was later added to the game during an update. The SUV takes inspiration from the fourth-generation BMW X5 (G05) and upon upgrading this particular vehicle, it looks like the performance-enhanced version of the car, named the X5 M.

Everything you need to know about the Ubermacht Rebla GTS in GTA Online

The Rebla GTS is currently the casino podium vehicle for this week where players can try their luck to win for free. If players are looking to buy the SUV, they can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for a hefty sum of $1,175,000 in GTA Online.

“Here you are again, stuck in the commute, bricked in with all the other SUVs. How much time have you spent here? Weeks? Months? Years? Screw it. Stamp the gas, ram the traffic and take to the hills. You're free. Free from the system. Of course, you're too cowardly for that. But one day you'll snap and you'll be glad you have the reliable Rebla GTS to speed you away from reality.” — Legendary Motorsport's description of the vehicle

The Rebla GTS is a sporty SUV in GTA Online with a good top speed of 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h) which has been accurately tested in-game by Broughy1322. The car is certainly one of the best performing SUVs in the game with fast acceleration and a fairly decent top speed.

Additionally, the overall handling of the car is quite good and it can be used for missions as well as freeroaming in GTA Online. The four-seater SUV comes in the AWD drivetrain with a seven-speed gear box. The Rebla GTS can also be used for offroading in GTA Online, although it might not be the best option due to its low ground clearance.

