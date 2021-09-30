All you need to know about this week’s GTA Online Podium Car, the Übermacht Rebla GTS 

This week's GTA Online update has dropped. The Podium Vehicle for this week is the Übermacht Rebla GTS. Every week, Rockstar Games releases a weekly update, which changes the casino Podium Vehicle and a few other features.

The Übermacht Rebla GTS is a luxury SUV featured in GTA Online as part of the Diamond Casino Heist. The Rebla GTS is a sporty, fast SUV and a steal from the casino this week. This is a treat for all car lovers in GTA Online.

All you need to know about the Übermacht Rebla GTS in GTA Online

The description of the vehicle at Legendary Motorsport reads:

"Here you are again, stuck in the commute, bricked in with all the other SUVs. How much time have you spent here? Weeks? Months? Years? Screw it. Stamp the gas, ram the traffic and take to the hills. You're free. Free from the system. Of course, you're too cowardly for that. But one day you'll snap and you'll be glad you have the reliable Rebla GTS to speed you away from reality."

The Übermacht Rebla GTS, is an SUV which is a sportier version of the GTA 4 vehicle, the Übermacht Rebla. The inspiration for this car is the fourth generation BMW X5, and it also has a few accents from the X7.

The Rebla GTS seems to be powered by a V8 giving it good acceleration. The SUV is also practical when it comes to being driven off-road. The Rebla GTS in GTA Online has a recorded top speed of 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h), and the car comes with a seven-speed gearbox. The Rebla GTS has an AWD drivetrain and can seat up to four players.

The Rebla GTS is a relatively expensive SUV that can be purchased in GTA Online from Legendary Motorsport for $1,175,000. For all the players who want to own this car but don't want to shell out that kind of money, head down to the Diamond Casino and try the wheelspin.

