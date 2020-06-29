3 fastest SUVs in GTA: Online

SUVs are known for their comfort and performance in GTA: Online.

Here are the top three fastest SUVs that you can take out for a spin.

Three fastest SUVs in GTA: Online (Image: YouTube)

SUVs or Sport Utility Vehicles are known for their comfort, and the ones in the world of GTA: Online are no different. With good performance and fast pace, SUVs are popular among the GTA: Online players.

Top three fastest SUVs in GTA: Online

Here are the top three SUVs which are usually selected by players for their pace in GTA: Online:

1. Pegassi Toros

Pegassi Toros (Image: GTAall.com)

This SUV was added to GTA: Online as part of the 1.46 Arena War update in December 2018, and is inspired by the Lamborghini Urus and Lamborghini Aventador. Like Urus, Pegassi Toros is known for its powerful engine and great acceleration. This is the fastest of all the SUVs in GTA: Online, with a top speed of 127.5 miles per hour, which means you can safely take this car and compete in races. Even though it has great speed and a powerful engine, the Toros has a propensity to go out of control, so beware this aspect. It can be bought from Legendary Motorsport for $498000.

2. Lampadati Novak

Lampadati Novak (Image: GTAall.com)

Released during Novak Week in late 2019, this car is a high-end SUV which is liked by many GTA: Online players. The Novak has a slightly lesser top speed than the Pegassi Toros, and is preferred more for its easy handling. Unlike the Toros, it is very responsive to the driver’s command and has good traction, and has a top speed is 126 miles per hour. It can be bought from Legendary Motorsport for $608000.

3. Ubermacht Rebla GTS

Ubermacht Rebla GTS (Image: GTAall.com)

This is another luxury SUV in GTA: Online which has good speed and acceleration. The best part of the Rebla GTS, when it comes to design, is the panoramic roof that it offers, which is more appealing to people in the backseat. The car ensures safety to its riders, as it cannot be easily affected by a crash. The Rebla GTS' top speed is 123.5 miles per hour, and it can be bought from Legendary Motorsport for $1175000.