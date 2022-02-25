Pegassi Toros in GTA Online: Price, stats, how to buy, and more

Cars in GTA Online probably receive more love from gamers than the ones in racing games. The sheer variety and level of detail in the game as far as vehicles are concerned, is impressive. The multiple car categories available really grant a lot of freedom to gamers to choose their own style.

One vehicle that has received quite a bit of love since its launch is the Pegassi Toros - a luxury crossover SUV launched in December 2018 during the Festive Surprise 2018 event.

Facts about the Pegassi Toros in GTA Online

The Pegassi Toros in GTA Online is an in-game rendition of the Lamborghini Urus in real-life. The Toros also picks up a few styling elements from the Lamborghini Aventador and Audi Q8.

The term Toros, when translated from Spanish/Italian, means bulls. The term Urus is considered to have been the ancestor to domestic cattle. Although the Toros has a seam along the trunk line, it cannot be accessed in any way (not even from the interaction menu)

How to get the Pegassi Toros

The Toros is a vehicle from GTA Online's Legendary Motorsport stable, whose description of the SUV reads:

“What do a 23rd Century hypercar and a family-friendly SUV have in common? More than you might think. They both turn you into a leadfooted, tailgating sociopath the moment you touch the gas. And they both do roughly the same miles per gallon as a burning oil well. With all that shared DNA, it was only a matter of time before someone left them in a dark showroom to see if they would breed – and the Toros is the result.”

The car can be purchased for $498K. Gamers can also wait for offers and discounts, but for what it offers, the price seems cheap.

Price and performance

The Urus from Lamborghini is the fastest SUV in the world. Why should the Toros be any different? It is, by far, the fastest SUV in-game. The Toros can give cars like the Schafter V12, Z Type, Adder or XA-21 a run for their money. This only applies to the quarter-mile straight lines as the car has incredible acceleration and top speeds. That said, it does not have the best brakes and traction, however.

A massive V12 behemoth grunts under the hood of the "bull," which helps it reach top speeds of 155kmph (96mph). The Toros sports an eight-speed gearbox coupled to an all-wheel drive system which lends 40% and 60% power to the front and rear wheels respectively. Exhaust notes are a mixture of the Cheetah and Adder.

The car allows for a fair bit of customization in GTA Online. Almost all components can be altered. There are a bunch of liveries to choose from as well. The spoilers do not affect performance whatsoever, but the front bumpers do.

