The Albany VSTR in GTA Online: Price, stats, where to buy, and more

GTA Online players were introduced to the Albany V-STR as part of the continuation of the Diamond Casino Heist update. It arrived for the V-STR Week event, which began on January 30, 2020.

This impressive vehicle is an all-around good purchase and reliable vehicle for GTA Online fans. With added customization options, gamers can have their own bespoke executive sedan.

This article hopes to tell players everything they need to know about the Albany V-STR in GTA Online.

The Albany V-STR is definitely a car for your GTA Online garage

The car is inspired by Cadillac and Mercedes Benz vehicles. This sturdy vehicle handles very well, especially on hard corners, despite looking somewhat heavy. It will cost gamers $1,285,000 on the Legendary Motorsports website.

While this may sound pricey, the car makes up for it with its reliable performance.

This rear-wheel drive luxury sports car boasts a V8 engine and an 8-speed gearbox, making it a formidable car in all kinds of races. With its impressive durability, it is also a splendid car to be driving when facing gunfire and high-speed collisions.

The Legendary Motorsport description of the vehicle reads:

“Looking for something wild? Climb inside the fierce V-STR and listen to it growl as it bares that distinctive grill and charges the competition. With this much untamed energy, get ready to lose control. Figuratively, obviously. This high-performance luxury sedan is the jewel in Albany's crown.”

The Albany V-STR has a top speed of 126.25mph in the game, making it one of the fastest luxury sedans in the game. The roar of its engine has been likened to that of the Enus Windsor or the Übermacht Revolter.

After enough practice in the fully upgraded version of the V-STR, GTA Online players may master its speeding slides around corners and steal a few wins in some street races.

Customizing the Albany V-STR

The customization options for the Albany V-STR are also fantastic. As shown in the video above by YouTuber BlackPanthaa, there are many unique upgrade options available for this vehicle at Los Santos Customs. It might be the only sports car in the game with 18 exhaust options.

It also has 11 liveries to choose from that are similar to those on the Buffalo STX in GTA Online, including sponsored liveries and some stylish urban camo-style ones. Overall, this car is worth adding to your collection, as one cannot have enough reliable vehicles on hand.

