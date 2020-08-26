GTA Online: 5 fastest sports cars after the Los Santos Summer Special update

The GTA Online experience wouldn't have been half as enjoyable if not for the overwhelming number of vehicles in the game. Not just restricted to flashy European luxury cars, GTA Online has a bunch of other cars suited to everyone's needs and tastes.

Sports cars are undeniably cool. Whether it is in GTA Online or real life, there is always something to appreciate about a vehicle built specifically to go at high-speeds.

The most appealing factor of a sports car is always the performance and if it happens to look great, that is just an added bonus.

With that in mind, here are the fastest sports cars in GTA Online in terms of top speed.

Note: The top speed alone isn't a guarantee of a victory in a race. Handling and braking also play a huge part.

5 fastest Sports Cars in GTA Online (Top Speed)

(Arena War vehicle like ZR380 not included)

5) Ocelot Jugular

The Ocelot Jugular (Image Credits: GTA wiki fandom)

Price: $1,285,000

Top Speed: 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h)

A description of the car in Legendary Motorsports reads:

"Looking for something wild? Climb inside the fierce V-STR and listen to it growl as it bares that distinctive grill and charges the competition. With this much untamed energy, get ready to lose control. Figuratively, obviously. This high-performance luxury sedan is the jewel in Albany's crown."

(Image Credits: GTA base)

4) Ocelot Jugular

The Ocelot Jugular (Image Credits: GTA wiki fandom)

Price: $1,225,000

Trade Price: $918,750

Top Speed: 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h)

The Ocelot Jugular is built specifically for speed. It may not come off as the typical flashy sports car but it stacks up well against other vehicles in its class. The Jugular is capable of high speeds on straights and also has capable handling around corners.

(Image Credits: GTA base)

3) Grotti Itali GTO

The Grotti Itali GTO (Image Credits: gta wiki fandom)

Price: $1,179,000

Top Speed: 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h)

A description of the car in Legendary Motorsports reads:

"When you think of lightweight redesigns, you probably think of carbon fiber bodywork and stripped-out interiors. But that's just for beginners. Step inside the Itali GTO, and the air you're breathing has increased hydrogen content for extra lift."

(Image Credits: gtabase)

2) Invetero Coquette D10

The Invetero Coquette D10 (Image Credits: GTA wiki fandom)

Price: $1,510,000

Top Speed: 130.00 mph (209.21 km/h)

A description of the car in Legendary Motorsports reads:

"The Classic and Blackfin were the mature cars you loved to ride. Now watch as they turn green and start leaking brake fluid at the sight of Invetero's youngest model. The D10 is a classic pedigree dressed to the nines, spray tanned and injected into the everlasting youth. The age of the cougar is over. The real Coquette has finally arrived."

(Image Credits: gtabase)

1) Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah (Image Credits: gtawiki fandom)

Price: $1,420,000

Top Speed: 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h)

A description of the car in Legendary Motorsports reads:

"This is not an accessible sports car. It won't rub its avant-garde bodywork in your face and let you grope its dashboard on the first drive. It's dignified, sophisticated - even a little aloof. It will only reveal its charms for just the right handler. But one day, after years of practice, you'll become aware of the utter contempt in which you now hold the rest of the human race, and you'll know you can finally say "I drive a Pariah."