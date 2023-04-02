5 best things to buy in GTA Online for solo players after The Last Dose update

The world of GTA Online continues to expand, providing the community with new challenges and opportunities to explore. For solo players, the gameplay experience can be particularly daunting, but they need not fear as we've got them covered. This article aims to provide them with valuable information, namely five best things to buy after The Last Dose update.

From vehicles to businesses, this article will highlight the items that will provide them with the most value and enhance their experience in the game.

Whether one is a seasoned player or just starting out, this information will be useful to help for them to make informed decisions on how to spend their in-game currency wisely.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

GTA Online's The Last Dose update: Acid Lab, Hangar, and 3 more essential things to buy

1) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is a business property in GTA Online that allows players to manufacture and sell various illegal drugs. Once purchased, they can begin to produce and sell acid products.

These products have a high value in the game and can generate substantial profits for players who invest in the Acid Lab business. With the equipment upgrade, they can increase their production rate, reduce production costs, and increase the value of their products.

The Acid Lab is an excellent investment for solo players as it allows them to make money without the need for teammates. They can produce and sell acid products on their own and generate substantial profits.

2) Hangar

The Hangar is a business in GTA Online that allows gamers to operate as air smugglers. It offers numerous benefits to solo players. Firstly, it provides an additional source of income as they can undertake Air Freight Cargo missions to earn money.

These jobs involve stealing and transporting illegal cargo from various locations to the Hangar, where it can be sold for a profit. Solo players can use this feature to customize their aircraft with weapons, liveries, and upgrades, making them more efficient and deadly during missions.

Additionally, the Hangar comes with a workshop, where they can modify their aircraft and perform repairs. This saves them time and money, as they don't have to go to a separate location for repairs.

3) Progen GP1

Progen GP1 is a high-performance vehicle classified as a supercar in GTA Online. It has a top speed of 123.75 mph (199.16 km/h) and is priced at $1,260,000 in-game currency.

The Progen GP1 is a great choice for solo players who enjoy high-speed pursuits, as its top speed is one of the highest in the game. Additionally, its resemblance to the classic McLaren F1 model will appeal to motorheads and car collectors.

While its lap time of 1:03.664 may not make it the best choice for competitive racing in 2023, it is still a solid choice for solo players who want a fun and fast car to drive around the world. With the current 30% discount available at Legendary Motorsport, the Progen GP1 is an even more attractive option for players looking to add a high-performance vehicle to their collection.

4) Widowmaker

The Widowmaker is a powerful weapon in GTA Online that was introduced in 2019 with the Arena War update. It boasts a significant magazine capacity and fires beams of lasers that can quickly destroy enemies and vehicles. Gamers can purchase the Widowmaker from the Agency Armory for $449,000 or find it in the Gun Van.

The Widowmaker can be a valuable asset in many different scenarios. Its high damage output and fast fire rate make it effective against both NPCs and other players, making it an excellent choice for missions, heists, and other activities.

Its power and versatility make it a worthwhile investment for anyone looking to enhance their gameplay experience. However, players should be mindful of its continuous laser beam firing, as it can quickly drain ammunition if not used strategically.

5) Eclipse Blvd 50-car garage

The Eclipse Blvd 50-car garage is a standalone property that can hold up to 50 cars and motorcycles, making it a highly desirable addition for veterans who need more storage space for their vehicles in GTA Online. The garage is located on Eclipse Boulevard and can be purchased for $2,740,000, making it a significant investment for solo players.

One of the significant advantages of the Eclipse Blvd 50-car garage is that it has a lot of capacity and can hold all the vehicles in one location. This feature is especially helpful for solo players who do not have access to larger garages or properties that can store their rides.

Another benefit is that these allow gamers to set up a spawn point in GTA Online, making it easier for them to start their gameplay quickly after logging in. This feature can be especially helpful for solo players who want to jump right into the action and do not want to waste time traveling to their garage to retrieve their vehicles.

