Top 5 cars to buy in GTA Online after latest weekly update

GTA Online players can rejoice as a new weekly update was released on March 30, 2023, giving them access to some of the best cars the game has to offer. This week, players can find vehicles ranging from the likes of the Enus, Progen, Vysser, and Vapid, to name a few. From supercars to vintage coupes, there’s something for everyone. However, with so many rides to choose from, one may wonder which one to pick.

This article lists five of the best GTA Online cars for players to purchase by April 5, 2023. It also includes data from famous analyst, Broughy1322, providing more insights about each car's performance.

Progen GP1, and four GTA Online cars worth checking out this week (post-The Last Dose update)

5) Vysser Neo

Vehicle class – Sports

Top Speed – 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h)

Price – $1,875,000

The Vysser Neo is a popular vehicle thanks to its sleek design and impressive performance. It is inspired by the Spyker C8 Aileron and powered by a single-cam V8 engine mated to a six-speed transmission.

It is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, with a fourth-best lap time of 1:00.996 in the sports class. While it is a little difficult to handle in corners, the vehicle is more stable on uneven terrain compared to the Itali GTO, making it a better choice for getaway missions. The ongoing 30% off on the Neo is ideal for those looking to buy a high-performance car while saving money.

4) Enus Windsor Drop

Vehicle Class – Coupes

Top Speed – 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h)

Price – $900,000

The Enus Windsor Drop is a four-door civilian luxury convertible coupe that has taken inspiration from the real-life Rolls Royce Ghost. It runs on a single-cam V8 engine, giving it enough pulling power.

According to Broughy1322’s testing of the vehicle, the Enus Windsor Drop has a lap time of 1:13.573, which is impressive considering its size and weight. This GTA Online car is available at a 30% discount from Legendary Motorsport throughout the week, making it the best time to grab this set of wheels.

3) Progen GP1

Vehicle Class – Super

Top Speed – 123.75 mph (199.16 km/h)

Price – $1,260,000

The Progen GP1 is one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online, included as part of the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit update. McLaren fans will instantly notice its resemblance to the classic F1 model. Powered by a V12 engine, it comes with a six-speed gearbox.

The vehicle's lap time of 1:03.664 makes it the 21st-quickest supercar in the game. While not recommended for racing in 2023, it still holds its charm as a collectible for motorheads. Players can get it this week at a 30% discount from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Pfister Neon

Vehicle Class – Sports

Top Speed – 114.00 mph (183.46 km/h)

Price – $1,500,000

The Pfister Neon is a four-seater civilian sports car in GTA Online that was added with The Doomsday Heist update. Inspired by the 2015 Porsche Mission E concept, it appears to run on a battery cell powering dual motors in an AWD layout.

When compared to electric cars like the Cyclone, the Neon is relatively quick off the line and has good traction. With a lap time of 1:03.298, it is suitable for races on certain tracks. Players can visit the Luxury Autos Showroom this week and check out this ride before buying it.

1) Vapid Retinue Mk II

Vehicle Class – Sports Classics

Top Speed – 120.50 mph (193.93 km/h)

Price – $1,620,000 - $1,215,000

The Retinue Mk II is a two-seater vintage civilian coupe in GTA Online that resembles the real-life Ford Escort Mk II. It is powered by a DOHC Inline-four engine with four different air filters.

Aside from impressive top speed, it offers assuring stability while cornering. The oversteer is manageable, while its brakes are strong. It might not be one of the best cars in GTA Online, but its customization options make it a sought-after vehicle. Players can test drive the Retinue Mk II this week at Simeon’s showroom.

All of the aforementioned GTA Online cars are nice to drive and look great as a collectible in one’s garage. With the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game yet to be announced, players can expect Rockstar to add newer cars with more updates this year.

