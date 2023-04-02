5 best vehicles for GTA Online Freemode after The Last Dose update, ranked

The best vehicles in GTA Online's Freemode tend to be either robust, durable, or excel in a niche that few others can replicate. Although there are over 700 possibilities available in this game, not all of them are excellent. The majority of them are genuinely subpar to horrible. But such cars aren't worth talking about. Instead, let's examine the vehicles one is likely to find in an average Freemode lobby, such as automobiles, aircraft, etc. The items below are all excellent, and they will seldom face any competition in their respective positions.

But be aware that the cars included in this article have been released until GTA Online's The Last Dose update for the Los Santos Drug Warfare.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Kosatka and 4 other excellent vehicles to own in GTA Online for Freemode activities post-The Last Dose update

5) P-996 LAZER

A P-996 LAZER (Image via GTA Wiki)

One of the fastest vehicles in all of GTA Online is the P-996 LAZER. This military jet is blindingly swift, with a top speed of 195.00 mph (313.82 km/h). The P-996 LAZER is frequently regarded as one of the best locations in the entire game because of its lethal gun and missiles.

A proficient pilot of this aircraft is a threat to be dreaded. Using the P-996 LAZER, it's pretty simple to grieve other ground-born gamers.

4) Toreador

A Toreador (Image via GTA Wiki)

Players who wish to explore the underwater parts of GTA Online don't have many vehicles to choose from. Fortunately, one has the Toreador as a fantastic choice. It can fire missiles, has a booster, and has decent armor. The best part is that it's one of the finest ways to search for Hidden Caches when submerged.

The Toreador's uses are not confined to the sea. It's a quick Sports Classic that can move quickly around the battlefield and make incredible jumps thanks to its booster. Due to its size, endless missile supply, and respectable mobility, this vehicle is also somewhat effective in PvP.

3) Kosatka

A Kosatka (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some vehicles are specialized in a minimal capacity. GTA Online's Kosatka is a perfect example. One would typically only use it for The Cayo Perico Heist. However, its prep missions are active in Freemode. Using Kosatka's ability to fast-travel is also very convenient for these jobs.

Since The Cayo Perico Heist is many solo players' best moneymaker, it only makes sense that the vehicle behind it would be ranked highly. The Kosatka can also be used to explore underwater areas and find Hidden Caches with its Sonar.

2) Brickade 6x6

A Brickade 6x6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Brickade 6x6 is insanely durable in GTA Online. For reference, it takes the following number of explosives to destroy it:

Forty-eight homing missiles, RPG hits, grenades, etc.

115 Heavy Sniper Mk II Explosive Rounds

25 Tank Cannon shots

A small number of homing missiles are frequently carried by many vehicles. Even those without that restriction are often weak and vulnerable to being destroyed by a motorist hurling a Sticky Bomb at them.

The Brickade 6x6 is also necessary for the Acid Lab, one of the best moneymakers to do in Freemode. Even if you don't plan on doing a Sell Mission, the safety of the Brickade 6x6 and its ability to bulldoze past most incoming traffic is highly respectable.

1) Oppressor Mk II

An Oppressor Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although its PvP potential was nerfed in The Criminal Enterprises update, there's no denying that the mobility of the Oppressor Mk II is fantastic. It is straightforward to use a flying motorbike. Even the least experienced gamers can use it to travel between locations, which is not true of most aircraft.

This flying bike's attacking skills are still vital for normal PvE operations. During Cayo Perico preparation operations, the Oppressor Mk II may still be used to get the job done as soon as feasible. Even if you don't care much for heist prep missions, you can still opt to travel around GTA Online's vast map with this motorcycle.

Another nice thing is that you can summon an Oppressor Mk II through the Interaction Menu, meaning you don't have to bother calling the Mechanic.

