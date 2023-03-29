5 of the best Warstock vehicles to buy in GTA Online after Last Dose update

Warstock Cache and Carry has several must-have vehicles that every GTA Online player must own. This list will include the best options as of The Last Dose update. As long as the vehicles are viable somewhere, they're good enough to be considered some of the best from Warstock. Just as a spoiler, the Brickade 6x6 won't be here. It's excellent and is tied to the Acid Lab business, but you can get the Brickade 6x6 for free by completing all First Dose missions.

Ergo, it's not something you should buy compared to the other options where there is no alternative to obtaining them.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five Warstock vehicles you should buy in GTA Online (as of The Last Dose update)

1) Kosatka

The Kosatka (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $2,200,000

Arguably the most useful Warstock vehicle in GTA Online is the Kosatka. On its own, the submarine might not seem too useful to drive since the game has little to do underwater. However, the main reason to get it is to unlock The Cayo Perico Heist.

This is the only solo heist in the entire game. Not only that, but players can easily make over $1 million per run. Getting used to this grind may be tricky for beginners at first, but it's worth noting that there aren't many moneymakers more profitable than The Cayo Perico Heist.

2) Weaponized Ignus

The Weaponized Ignus (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $3,245,000

Although the Weaponized Ignus isn't a moneymaker like the previous options on this list, it's still a terrific acquisition from Warstock Cache and Carry. Here is a quick rundown of what makes it terrific to own:

Only weaponized HSW car

Legal to use in races

Fastest lap time of any HSW car

Great top speed

Access to a Missile Lock-On Jammer

The Weaponized Ignus is surprisingly versatile. Many other acquisitions from Warstock Cache and Carry are nowhere near as useful for general content by comparison.

3) Oppressor Mk II

The Oppressor Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $3,890,250

The Oppressor Mk II is still good after its nerf from The Criminal Enterprises update. One won't find a more mobile vehicle with a very low-skill floor than this option. GTA Online players will find the Oppressor Mk II much more convenient to use than the average aircraft, especially since they can spawn the flying bike anywhere near the road.

Its homing missiles are still somewhat useful in PvE situations. For example, a player can easily clear The Cayo Perico Heist prep missions with the Oppressor Mk II.

4) Terrorbyte

The Terrorbyte (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,375,000

GTA Online players who wish to upgrade the Oppressor Mk II need to own a Terrorbyte. That's already one useful application of the Terrorbyte, but there are a few more worth discussing:

Access to several easy missions that pay well

Great armor

Acts as a HUB for many businesses

Minor features like the drone

Paying $1,375,000 is pretty affordable by Warstock Cache and Carry standards. Just keep in mind that you need to own a Nightclub to purchase this vehicle. That shouldn't be much of a limitation since the Nightclub is arguably one of the best businesses in all of GTA Online.

5) Toreador

The Toreador (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $3,660,000

The Toreador was nerfed in the Los Santos Drug Wars update, yet remains a solid vehicle to purchase. You might not be able to use it in heists, but you can still use it as an all-around practical car in any Freemode activity. This automobile possesses the following:

Unlimited homing missiles

A booster

The ability to go underwater

Decent armor

The Toreador is a terrific option as far as Warstock vehicles go in GTA Online. Not to mention, it can be pretty good in PvP.

