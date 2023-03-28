5 fastest Pfister cars in GTA Online after The Last Dose update, ranked

GTA Online has a lot of the fastest Pfister cars to offer, a few of which are bound to go unnoticed by some gamers. The main reason is the addition of so many new vehicles over the years, giving the playerbase a plethora of options to choose from. While Rockstar Games hasn’t added new Pfister rides with the recent The Last Dose update, the title still has a lot of Porsche-inspired cars in 2023.

Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean that all Pfister cars could be useful or worth driving; however, it’s always good to know the best of them so far. With that being said, this article will share the five fastest Pfister cars in GTA Online that players should know about.

All of the cars mentioned in the article below are ranked according to the data analysis by the famous content creator and analyst, Broughy1322.

5 fastest Pfister cars in GTA Online, ranked according to top speed (2023)

5) Growler

Top Speed – 121.5 mph

Vehicle Class – Sports

Price – $1,627,000 - $1,220,250

The Pfister Growler is a 2-door civilian sports car in GTA Online that was added with the Los Santos Tuners update. Based on the Porsche 718 Cayman, the car runs on a flat-6 engine coupled to a 7-speed gearbox in an RWD layout.

It has a 20th-best top speed of 121.5 mph (195.5 km/h) in Sports class, making it a great choice for races despite its oversteer tendencies. The vehicle also has more of a cornering grip, which allows drivers to take corners more efficiently.

4) Comet SR

Top Speed – 122 mph

Vehicle Class – Sports

Price – $1,145,000

The Comet SR is a 2-seater sports car that was added to GTA Online with The Doomsday Heist update. It is primarily inspired by none other than the Porsche 997 GT2 RS due to its race-oriented design. The single-cam, carburetted V8 engine powers the vehicle and pushes it to its limits.

Its top speed of 122 mph (196.3 km/h) makes it one of the fastest cars in the game. The powerful performance combined with excellent traction makes it one of the best Pfister cars that is easy to handle.

3) Comet S2

Top Speed – 123 mph

Vehicle Class – Sports

Price – $1,878,000 - $1,408,500

The Pfister Comet S2 is a 2-door civilian sports car in GTA Online that has taken direct inspiration from the real-life Porsche 911 (992). Being the newer version of the standard Comet, it runs on a flat-6 engine mated to a 7-speed gearbox.

It can reach an incredible top speed of 123 mph (198 km/h), making it the 14th fastest sports car in Grand Theft Auto Online. Like the Comet SR, the S2 variant offers excellent traction and performs quite well during races on land.

2) Comet S2 Cabrio

Top Speed – 129 mph

Vehicle Class – Sports

Price – $1,797,000

The Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio is a 2-seater civilian spyder car in GTA Online that was added with The Contract update. As it is a convertible version of the S2, it seems to be inspired by the Porsche 911 Cabriolet (992) and powered by the same flat-6 engine but with an 8-speed gearbox.

Aside from an outstanding top speed of 129 mph for a Pfister car, it also has one of the fastest lap times of 1:04:765. Overall, it provides the same driving experience as the Comet S2, but faster.

1) 811

Top Speed – 132.5 mph

Vehicle Class – Super

Price – $1,135,000

The Pfister 811 is a 2-seater supercar in GTA Online that is mainly inspired by the iconic Porsche 918. It was added to the game quite a while back with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update but still beats all of the other Pfister cars in performance.

Not only does it beat non-electric supercars and motorcycles, but it is also faster than the Adder, the X80 Proto, and the Banshee 900R. This makes it the fastest supercar in the entire game that performs phenomenally. It is available from the same in-game website, Legendary Motorsport, and is worth all the money spent on it.

Despite no new Pfister vehicles having been added to GTA Online in a while, all of the aforementioned rides are still worth getting for those who care about top speeds and the feel of driving a Porsche.

