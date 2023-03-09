All 100 locations of Exotic Exports in GTA Online this week (3x bonuses)

It's another Thursday and that means that Rockstar Games has dropped another massive update for GTA Online that is full of fresh content and bonus updates. Players have an amazing opportunity from March 9 through March 15, 2023, to make three times the money and RP on Exotic Exports.

The said job is a great way to generate a decent amount of cash reward by delivering exotic vehicles in GTA Online. Seeing how there are thrice the normal amount of rewards available all week long, players will want to make the most out of this opportunity. Hence to assist them, this article will share all 100 spawn locations of Exotic Exports in GTA Online.

Where are the Exotic Exports locations in GTA Online?

To be able to trigger Exotic Exports missions, players will have to first own an Auto Shop. After completing the setup and the first contract mission given to them by in-game characters Sessanta and Kenny, they will be able to see the it listed on the upper floor of their Auto Shop.

Below is a picture of GTA Online's map with all the spawn locations of the Exotic Exports marked on it.

Locations of Exotic Exports 1/3 (Image via GTAWeb)

Locations of Exotic Exports 2/3 (Image via GTAWeb)

Locations of Exotic Exports 3/3 (Image via GTAWeb)

Once players reach the given coordinates, they will have to look around a little to find the required export car. The following list gives some directions regarding where to find these vehicles at the given locations:

LSIA - 1) Building 2's second level of multi-level parking, northwest of the main terminal, 2) Building 1's first level of multi-level parking, northeast of the main terminal, 3) Long-stay parking lot under a billboard for Die Already 4

- 1) Building 2's second level of multi-level parking, northwest of the main terminal, 2) Building 1's first level of multi-level parking, northeast of the main terminal, 3) Long-stay parking lot under a billboard for Die Already 4 Cypress Flats - parked on South Shambles Street's roadside

- parked on South Shambles Street's roadside La Mesa - parked at the 472 Orchardville Avenue parking lot.

- parked at the 472 Orchardville Avenue parking lot. Vespucci Beach - To the south from the the tennis courts.

- To the south from the the tennis courts. Vespucci Canal - parked in a driveway near the intersection of Prosperity Street and Imagination Court.

- parked in a driveway near the intersection of Prosperity Street and Imagination Court. Vespucci - Venetian Parking lot

- Venetian Parking lot Del Perro Beach - On the Del Perro Pier, at the northern end of the parking lot.

- On the Del Perro Pier, at the northern end of the parking lot. La Puerta - 1)South parking lot, Maze Bank Arena 2)Visa Del Mar Apartments 3)Viceroy Hotels and Resort parking lot 4)Puerto Del Sol Marina parking lot 5)S. Ho Korean Noodle House parking lot

- 1)South parking lot, Maze Bank Arena 2)Visa Del Mar Apartments 3)Viceroy Hotels and Resort parking lot 4)Puerto Del Sol Marina parking lot 5)S. Ho Korean Noodle House parking lot Davis - 1) Grove Street's south side drive way 2)Davis Mega Mall parking lot 3)Lucky Plucker carpark

- 1) Grove Street's south side drive way 2)Davis Mega Mall parking lot 3)Lucky Plucker carpark Pillbox Hill - 1) Alta Street, Tinkle Building, 4 Integrity Way 2) Legion Square, southern side 3) FIB Building parking lot 4) Sander's mtorcycles 5)Las Lagunas Boulevard 6) Legion Square, north side

- 1) Alta Street, Tinkle Building, 4 Integrity Way 2) Legion Square, southern side 3) FIB Building parking lot 4) Sander's mtorcycles 5)Las Lagunas Boulevard 6) Legion Square, north side Vinewood Hills - 1) 1104 Ace Jones Drive 2) Cox Way 3) La Fuente Blanca's northern driveway 4) Lake Vinewood Estates 5) Vinewood Bowl carpark 6) Kimble Hill Drive 7) Sisyphus Theatre 8) Mad Wayne Thunder Drive

- 1) 1104 Ace Jones Drive 2) Cox Way 3) La Fuente Blanca's northern driveway 4) Lake Vinewood Estates 5) Vinewood Bowl carpark 6) Kimble Hill Drive 7) Sisyphus Theatre 8) Mad Wayne Thunder Drive Del Perro - Marathon Avenue

- Marathon Avenue East Vinewood - 1) Diamond Casino & Resort's southern parking lot 2)Vinewood Racetrack parking lot

- 1) Diamond Casino & Resort's southern parking lot 2)Vinewood Racetrack parking lot West Vinewood - 1) Opposite to Hardcore Comic store in Eclipse Boulevard 2)Tequi-la-la parking lot

- 1) Opposite to Hardcore Comic store in Eclipse Boulevard 2)Tequi-la-la parking lot El Burro Heights - 1) North from Murrieta Oil Fields 2) El Burro Fire Station 3)Fudge Lane

- 1) North from Murrieta Oil Fields 2) El Burro Fire Station 3)Fudge Lane Hawick - 1) Occupation Avenue, 2)Elgin Avenue 3) parking lot of Vinewood Plaza

- 1) Occupation Avenue, 2)Elgin Avenue 3) parking lot of Vinewood Plaza GWC & Golfing Society - LS Golf Club parking lot

- LS Golf Club parking lot Grapeseed - 1) LTD service station 2) Alamo Fruit Market

- 1) LTD service station 2) Alamo Fruit Market San Chianski Mountain Range - 1) parking lot of Humane Labs and Research 2) Palmer-Taylor power station south and north carpark 3)HJ Silos Galileo Park

- 1) parking lot of Humane Labs and Research 2) Palmer-Taylor power station south and north carpark 3)HJ Silos Galileo Park Pacific Bluffs - 1)Ineseno Road 2) Hill Church Cemetery parking lot 3) Country Club 4) parking lot of Kortz centre 5) Von Crastenburg Hotel

- 1)Ineseno Road 2) Hill Church Cemetery parking lot 3) Country Club 4) parking lot of Kortz centre 5) Von Crastenburg Hotel Sandy Shores - 1)Meringue Lane 2)Sandy's Gas Station 3)Liqour Store close to Trevor's trailer 4) The Boat House

- 1)Meringue Lane 2)Sandy's Gas Station 3)Liqour Store close to Trevor's trailer 4) The Boat House Murietta Heights - El Rancho Boulevard

- El Rancho Boulevard Paleto Bay - 1) South Seas Apartments 2)parking lot of the Sheriff's office 3)Beeker's Garage

- 1) South Seas Apartments 2)parking lot of the Sheriff's office 3)Beeker's Garage Mount Chilliad State Wilderness - Pala Springs Aerial Tramway carpark

Pala Springs Aerial Tramway carpark Downtown - San Andreas Avenue

- San Andreas Avenue Downtown Vinewood - 1) 24hr Parking 2) Von Crastenburg Hotel 3) Vinewood Boulevard 4)

- 1) 24hr Parking 2) Von Crastenburg Hotel 3) Vinewood Boulevard 4) Mirror Park - 1) Auto Repair shop 2) Niko Place's driveway

- 1) Auto Repair shop 2) Niko Place's driveway Grand Senora Desert - 1)Parking lot of Bolingbroke Penitentiary 2)Foreclosed Farm 3)Yellow Jack Inn

- 1)Parking lot of Bolingbroke Penitentiary 2)Foreclosed Farm 3)Yellow Jack Inn Rancho - 1) Parking lot of Cent Carpet 2)Jamestown Steet driveway

- 1) Parking lot of Cent Carpet 2)Jamestown Steet driveway Palomino Heights - NOOSE Headquarters

- NOOSE Headquarters Harmony - 1) Eastern Motel 2) Boulevard Del Perro

- 1) Eastern Motel 2) Boulevard Del Perro Harmony East - Route 68 Store

- Route 68 Store Great Chapparal - Route 68 Shops

- Route 68 Shops Rockford Hills -1) Lifeinvader Office 2) Von Crastenburg Hotel

-1) Lifeinvader Office 2) Von Crastenburg Hotel Richman Glen - 1) North Rockford Drive 2)Parsons Rehabilitaion Center

- 1) North Rockford Drive 2)Parsons Rehabilitaion Center Lago Zancudo - RON Gas Station

- RON Gas Station Backlot City - Parking lot of Richard's Majestic Productions

- Parking lot of Richard's Majestic Productions Procopio Beach - Truck Stop

- Truck Stop Tataviam Mountains - Truck Stop

- Truck Stop Little Seoul - 1) Lucky Plucker carpark 2)24hr Parking 3) Betsy O'Neil Pavilion

- 1) Lucky Plucker carpark 2)24hr Parking 3) Betsy O'Neil Pavilion Tongva Hills - Parkling lot of Marlowe Vineyards

- Parkling lot of Marlowe Vineyards Chumash - 1) Barbareno Road 2) Hookies carpark

- 1) Barbareno Road 2) Hookies carpark Textile City - Dashound Bus Center carpark

Tez2 @TezFunz2

New vehicle

- Hotring Everon ($1,790,000 - $1,342,500)



6 New Hotring Circuit Races



3x GTA$ & RP

- Tuner Contracts

- Auto Shop Client Jobs

- Exotic Exports

- Select Hotring Circuit Races



2x GTA$ & RP

- Sumo Adv Mode

- Select Community Series

#GTAOnline {Mar 9 - 16]New vehicle- Hotring Everon ($1,790,000 - $1,342,500)6 New Hotring Circuit Races3x GTA$ & RP- Tuner Contracts- Auto Shop Client Jobs- Exotic Exports- Select Hotring Circuit Races2x GTA$ & RP- Sumo Adv Mode- Select Community Series {Mar 9 - 16]New vehicle- Hotring Everon ($1,790,000 - $1,342,500)6 New Hotring Circuit Races3x GTA$ & RP- Tuner Contracts- Auto Shop Client Jobs- Exotic Exports- Select Hotring Circuit Races2x GTA$ & RP- Sumo Adv Mode- Select Community Series#GTAOnline https://t.co/Igjawho4V1

After collecting the car, players need to deliver it to a shipping container in Terminal, Los Santos to earn three times the usual reward all week long in GTA Online.

Poll : 0 votes