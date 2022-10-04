GTA Online website makes it easier to find Exotic Export vehicles

GTA Online players have a better way of dealing with their Exotic Exports. This lucrative feature was first introduced in the Los Santos Tuners update last year. After buying the Auto Shop and completing a contract, GTA Online players can perform this daily activity. They will be given a list of 10 vehicles to steal within the 24-hour time limit, which resets the very next day.

Exotic Exports is a great way to make a lot of money in GTA Online. However, finding all the vehicles is a different story. There are 100 possible spawn points, but the game only chooses two sets of 50 each. Either way, there has to be an easier way to complete Exotic Exports.

Exotic Exports is a really useful website for GTA Online players

Check out GTAWeb.eu

Twitter user @PLTytus runs a GTA Online website dedicated to collecting items. Users can filter out what they're looking for on their interactive map. It definitely makes it easier to find daily collectibles. Of course, random events are trickier since they reset within a set time limit.

With that in mind, @PLTytus recently made a post about Exotic Exports. Based on the intel from @TezFunz2, GTAWeb.eu will now automatically update the daily list of vehicles. This also includes the correct spawn order so players know where to go. All the specific vehicles will be grouped together.

GTA Online fans will have to accept cookies if they want to use the website. Since it will regularly update itself, one can always find these vehicles more easily. It's highly recommended to bookmark the website for later use, even beyond the Exotic Exports missions.

Exotic Exports pay very good money

If the player steals a single vehicle from the list, they will be rewarded with $20,000 and 1,000 reputation points. GTA Online players that steal all 10 vehicles within a day will also earn $100,000. Last but not least, they will also get 50 Car Reputation points for the LS Car Meet.

By leveling up with Car Reputation, players can unlock exclusive clothing apparel. Better yet, they can also get trade prices for select tuners and even some custom modifications. Stealing all 10 vehicles a day can earn players 500 Car Reputation points. They could potentially gain 3,500 within a single week.

Of course, cash bonus rewards are the main reason why this is such a popular mission. Theoretically, players can make $300,000 within a 24 hour time limit. Completing this challenge seven days in a row will result in a net gain of $2,100,000. That is quite a lot of money in GTA Online.

Players now have a good idea on where to go

GTAWeb.eu is a reliable website for various random events. Players can always use it as their reference guide, whether it's finding playing cards or missing action figures. Of course, the big difference with Exotic Exports is that it can be done repeatedly. One will always have that source of income.

if the player doesn't own the Auto Shop, they should consider investing as soon as possible. This functional property offers more than just missions. Players can also repair their vehicles and enjoy several discounts. Exotic Exports is simply the icing on the cake.

