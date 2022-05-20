A basic GTA Online guide on Auto Shops

Vehicles define the GTA Online experience, so players should naturally own their personal Auto Shop.

The property was first introduced in the Los Santos Tuners update back in the summer of 2021. VIPs, CEOs, and MC Club Presidents can make a good fortune with the various side missions. More importantly, they could also customize the hottest rides in Los Santos.

Car enthusiasts will have a blast running their Auto Shops. Of course, they will need to spend serious cash beforehand. Unfortunately, GTA Online is not a cheap game by any means.

How GTA Online players can run their personal Auto Shop

Auto Shops can still be a viable business for car enthusiasts. This article will let readers know what to expect when they buy one. GTA Online gives players plenty of reasons to use this property.

Where to buy

GTA Online players will find the Auto Shop at Maze Bank Foreclosures. Of course, they will first have to gain membership in the LS Car Meet.

Players can talk with Mimi inside the garage and pay the $50,000 fee. A cut-scene with KDJ and Sessanta will be triggered shortly afterwards.

Players will now be able to purchase the following Auto Shops:

Mission Row - $1,670,000

- $1,670,000 Strawberry - $1,705,000

- $1,705,000 Rancho - $1,750,000

- $1,750,000 Burton - $1,830,000

- $1,830,000 La Mesa - $1,920,000

Any further customizations will cost extra, such as interior styles and colored tints. However, they will get a free garage that stores ten vehicles.

Players can pay anywhere between $1,670,000 to $4,417,500. On a related note, standard daily fees will amount to a measly $250.

It should be noted that players will need to complete the Setup: Impounded Car mission if they want to progress any further.

Auto Shop Service

GTA Online players can find some legitimate work here. They can modify specific cars per customer request.

Afterwards, players can deliver the car to a particular location. They will be paid based on the vehicle modifications.

Mod Shop

This is where the magic happens for GTA Online vehicles. Players can bring their personal rides and get some work done on them. Better yet, they will also get a 5% discount on custom modifications.

Players will likely spend a lot of time here, depending on the number of cars in their garage.

Auto Shop Robberies

GTA Online players will need to be in the free mode lobby to activate these Contracts. A total of three can be found on the Job Board, which is just outside the office.

The game offers eight Contracts in total:

The Bank Contract : Grab some cash from local banks

: Grab some cash from local banks The Data Contract : Forcibly take files from the Merryweather CEO

: Forcibly take files from the Merryweather CEO The Superdollar Deal : Steal plates from a military convoy

: Steal plates from a military convoy The Prison Contract : Take out several prisoners

: Take out several prisoners The Agency Deal : Find a narcotics recipe at the IAA Facility

: Find a narcotics recipe at the IAA Facility The E.C.U. Job : Steal a prototype engine from a freight train

: Steal a prototype engine from a freight train The Lost Contract : Destroy Lost MC labs and steal their shipments

: Destroy Lost MC labs and steal their shipments The Union Depository Job: Break into a bank and steal some gold

GTA Online players should consider these miniature versions of regular heists. Auto Shop Robberies pay decently enough by this game's standards.

Exotic Exports

Players will gain access to Exotic Exports once they complete their first Contract. They must find and steal various cars and deliver them to a nearby dock.

Players can take a look at the list, which changes every 24 hours. There are over 100 possible locations available at any given time.

